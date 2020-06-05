That Wicked and Pernicious Weed

Posted: June 5, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

Every year I try to sketch the hops as it curls and twirls and rapidly makes its way over the arch in my garden. In late summer these two plants (they eventually meet in the middle) produce beautiful flowers, which, if you were a brewer, you might use to make beer. In my research to find out what the flowers are actually called (seed cones or strobiles, as it turns out) I came upon a website with historical snippets about Regency England. Turns out that the plant that later became so important in the beer-making industry was first considered “an unwholesome weed that produced melancholy”.

5 Comments on “That Wicked and Pernicious Weed”

  1. Andrea Jeris says:
    June 5, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Wow, that’s beautiful!

    >

    Like

    Reply
  2. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    June 5, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    That’s so funny. BTW don’t come to MacKensey King park, there’s too many people now!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chris Rusk says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Gorgeous arch – Cheers!🍺

    Like

    Reply
  4. Donna says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Is that lemon yellow In the vine? Great spring color. I pulled some pernicious weeds today before they take over. Hopefully I sketch the garden soon.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Marc Taro Holmes says:
    June 5, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    This looks like a spooky garden in Grimm’s Fairy Tale! I can kind of hear Tim Burton music 🙂

    Like

    Reply

