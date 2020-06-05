That Wicked and Pernicious Weed

Every year I try to sketch the hops as it curls and twirls and rapidly makes its way over the arch in my garden. In late summer these two plants (they eventually meet in the middle) produce beautiful flowers, which, if you were a brewer, you might use to make beer. In my research to find out what the flowers are actually called (seed cones or strobiles, as it turns out) I came upon a website with historical snippets about Regency England. Turns out that the plant that later became so important in the beer-making industry was first considered “an unwholesome weed that produced melancholy”.