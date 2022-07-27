Boathouses and a weekend of sketching

When we visit our friends at their summer cottage in upstate New York, I always bring along my painting supplies. My favourite place to sit is on the dock, especially in the early morning, when it’s just me, Alice, and a few loons enjoying the stillness of the water.

The dock is situated on a narrow channel between two larger lakes, so the opposite shore is quite close. I love drawing the boathouses, and this time I drew and painted them four times — in ink, in ink and wash, and in pure watercolour.

I also drew a few other things around the property. I think they knew I would bring a sketchbook so they left a wheelbarrow hanging around. It’s a good one, as far as wheelbarrows go — a bit banged up and a little wobbly.

I also like the firewood shed with all the great shapes in front of it.

My sketchbook is usually with me when we are sitting around chatting at any time of the day, including at happy hour on the dock. Maya and Oslo were moving around too much for me to draw them properly, probably hoping for chips to fall on the dock, but I put them in anyway.