Boathouses and a weekend of sketching

When we visit our friends at their summer cottage in upstate New York, I always bring along my painting supplies. My favourite place to sit is on the dock, especially in the early morning, when it’s just me, Alice, and a few loons enjoying the stillness of the water.
The dock is situated on a narrow channel between two larger lakes, so the opposite shore is quite close. I love drawing the boathouses, and this time I drew and painted them four times — in ink, in ink and wash, and in pure watercolour.
I also drew a few other things around the property. I think they knew I would bring a sketchbook so they left a wheelbarrow hanging around. It’s a good one, as far as wheelbarrows go — a bit banged up and a little wobbly.
I also like the firewood shed with all the great shapes in front of it.
My sketchbook is usually with me when we are sitting around chatting at any time of the day, including at happy hour on the dock. Maya and Oslo were moving around too much for me to draw them properly, probably hoping for chips to fall on the dock, but I put them in anyway.
Shari, as usual, a wonderful telling of your adventures with sketchbook in hand. Beautiful colors on these too!
Robyn, thanks. Sketchbook in hand is the way I love to travel. Good description.
Wow – busy or what! Always hard to bypass one of your wheelbarrows but I think my personal favourites are the ink and wash boathouse and the woodshed. Then again …..
Thanks Tony. After a week of teaching, I am always itching just to draw on my own. And this is probably one of my favourite places in the world. That morning silence is just glorious. So I went with the intention of getting up earlier and drawing that view as often as possible. Your favourites are my favourites too.
Is this between upper and lower Saranac lake? My sister-in-law used to own a camp on a boat channel similar to what you are painting. It was right by Fish Creek campgrounds. I also go up to Owls Head, New York. I love the Adirondacks.
You know the area well!! This was between Indian Lake and Mountain View, very close to Owl’s Head. I also know the area well becuase my family used to have a place on Chazy Lake. I love the Adirondacks too!
Oh my gosh !! I love this !! I wish I had the imagination you do for making your paintings of just everyday subjects into beautiful coloring and flowing of paint !!
Mary, thank you so much!
C’est magnifique, Bravo Shari !
Merci Karim!
Just lovely, peaceful and inspiring work Shari.
You know …. we have two wheelbarrows – well worn and wobbly – that you can sketch anytime when your passing our way!
Theresa, if only you lived just a little bit closer. I would be there in a minute to sketch the pair of them! Thanks for having a look at the sketches.
You are the wheel barrow queen! ( and snow queen)
I don’t know about being a queen of anything but I sure do love an old wheelbarrow. Thanks Bonnie!
This is soooo good!!! I just LOVE your stuff😊 Have you ever thought of doing an “ink” class? You do so many wonderful textures with it. Would be fun to know how👍 XOXO, Lori
HI Lori,
I hadn’t really thought of doing an “ink” class, but it would certainly be a fun one. I will think about that for sure!
Thanks for the suggestion!
These are all wonderful, Shari, but Maya’s sketch made me laugh. **no chips, no pose from me!**
Exactly. She was really hoping!!
