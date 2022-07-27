Boathouses and a weekend of sketching

Posted: July 27, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |19 Comments

When we visit our friends at their summer cottage in upstate New York, I always bring along my painting supplies. My favourite place to sit is on the dock, especially in the early morning, when it’s just me, Alice, and a few loons enjoying the stillness of the water.

The dock is situated on a narrow channel between two larger lakes, so the opposite shore is quite close. I love drawing the boathouses, and this time I drew and painted them four times — in ink, in ink and wash, and in pure watercolour.

I also drew a few other things around the property. I think they knew I would bring a sketchbook so they left a wheelbarrow hanging around. It’s a good one, as far as wheelbarrows go — a bit banged up and a little wobbly.

I also like the firewood shed with all the great shapes in front of it.

My sketchbook is usually with me when we are sitting around chatting at any time of the day, including at happy hour on the dock. Maya and Oslo were moving around too much for me to draw them properly, probably hoping for chips to fall on the dock, but I put them in anyway.

19 Comments on “Boathouses and a weekend of sketching”

  1. robynfrance says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:09 pm

    Shari, as usual, a wonderful telling of your adventures with sketchbook in hand. Beautiful colors on these too!

    Like

    Reply
  2. TonyU says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    Wow – busy or what! Always hard to bypass one of your wheelbarrows but I think my personal favourites are the ink and wash boathouse and the woodshed. Then again …..

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 27, 2022 at 2:14 pm

      Thanks Tony. After a week of teaching, I am always itching just to draw on my own. And this is probably one of my favourite places in the world. That morning silence is just glorious. So I went with the intention of getting up earlier and drawing that view as often as possible. Your favourites are my favourites too.

      Like

      Reply
  3. lizzyanne2014 says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    Is this between upper and lower Saranac lake? My sister-in-law used to own a camp on a boat channel similar to what you are painting. It was right by Fish Creek campgrounds. I also go up to Owls Head, New York. I love the Adirondacks.

    

    >

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 27, 2022 at 2:33 pm

      You know the area well!! This was between Indian Lake and Mountain View, very close to Owl’s Head. I also know the area well becuase my family used to have a place on Chazy Lake. I love the Adirondacks too!

      Like

      Reply
  4. Mary Duncan says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    Oh my gosh !! I love this !! I wish I had the imagination you do for making your paintings of just everyday subjects into beautiful coloring and flowing of paint !!

    Like

    Reply
  5. karim waked says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    C’est magnifique, Bravo Shari !
    xx

    
    

    Like

    Reply
  6. Theresa Chruscinski says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    Just lovely, peaceful and inspiring work Shari.
    You know …. we have two wheelbarrows – well worn and wobbly – that you can sketch anytime when your passing our way!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Bonnie Olpin says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:34 pm

    You are the wheel barrow queen! ( and snow queen)

    Like

    Reply
  9. Lori Zajic says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:46 pm

    This is soooo good!!! I just LOVE your stuff😊 Have you ever thought of doing an “ink” class? You do so many wonderful textures with it. Would be fun to know how👍 XOXO, Lori

    

    

    >

    Like

    Reply
  10. lois says:
    July 27, 2022 at 3:46 pm

    These are all wonderful, Shari, but Maya’s sketch made me laugh. **no chips, no pose from me!**

    Like

    Reply

