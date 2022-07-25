Announcing “Wet-in-Wet Blooms” — a new online course

The first time I saw a demonstration of wet-in-wet watercolour was at an Ed Whitney workshop in Kennebunkport, Maine. After doing a quick pencil drawing on watercolour paper, the great master dipped a natural sponge in water, soaked both sides of his paper, and then rolled a squeezed sponge over the surface to remove the excess water. I was in awe that anyone could paint on paper that was that wet. But of course he painted something wonderful that day, and every other day, for that week. And I was hooked!

Over the years, I’ve painted many watercolours using Mr. Whitney’s technique, and happily, I’ve finally created a new online course “Wet-in-Wet Blooms” where I demonstrate how it’s done. It does take a bit of practice to get control of this damp paper but once you do, you’ll understand why I love it. In Ed’s words, “The wet method is the most forthright subscription to the nature of watercolor. It gives the medium a greater chance to obey its own laws, achieving lovelier effects than you can paint“.

If you’re curious, have a look at the trailer. The course is available at a special rate of $30 US or $42 CDN for this week only, and after Sunday, it goes up to $35 and $47.