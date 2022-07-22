Tom’s Burned Down Cafe

I’m posting Madeline Island sketches in reverse order. This is actually the last one I did, but I haven’t had any time at all to scan this week, and I had a photo of this one. On the last morning before saying our goodbyes, the whole group of us (students and instructors) spent a final few hours together in the town of La Pointe. People sketched all sorts of things (boats, motorcycles, storefronts) but I had to get in one last one of Tom’s Burned Down Cafe. It was my location when I taught last year, so it was a reunion of sorts with the big white tarps, the jumble of crazy signs, and the assorted flags. It’s my favourite subject on the island. Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle The Collection Watercolour paper.