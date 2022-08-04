The other side of the bouquet

This bouquet from Lutaflore was really quite spectacular when I picked it up last week — full of showy lilies and dahlias. But I can never paint showy flowers. I prefer the softer, faded ones, so I had to be patient. I waited until all the colours softened a little, and even then I turned the vase around until the showy flowers were in the back and the quiet ones faced me.

As for where these come from, I am really quite fortunate to have connected with Maryse Hudon this year. She grows all of these flowers in her backyard, and each time I go there she gives me a tour of the garden and her studio. It’s a real treat to see what she picks and how she puts together the bouquets. Next time I go, I hope to sketch there too.