The other side of the bouquet

Posted: August 4, 2022

This bouquet from Lutaflore was really quite spectacular when I picked it up last week — full of showy lilies and dahlias. But I can never paint showy flowers. I prefer the softer, faded ones, so I had to be patient. I waited until all the colours softened a little, and even then I turned the vase around until the showy flowers were in the back and the quiet ones faced me.

As for where these come from, I am really quite fortunate to have connected with Maryse Hudon this year. She grows all of these flowers in her backyard, and each time I go there she gives me a tour of the garden and her studio. It’s a real treat to see what she picks and how she puts together the bouquets. Next time I go, I hope to sketch there too.

4 Comments on “The other side of the bouquet”

  laura33 says:
    August 4, 2022 at 4:51 pm

    absolutely gorgeous! love how you handled the background too!

    Like

    Reply
  Riseup Admin says:
    August 4, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    I love this!

    

    Like

    Reply
  susie langley says:
    August 4, 2022 at 7:50 pm

    Very interesting and beautiful boquet.

    Like

    Reply
  Bernadette says:
    August 4, 2022 at 8:02 pm

    The greens are stunningly beautiful! Always such a challenge for me so I appreciate a well done study featuring a backdrop of green to highlight the delicate purples. Thank you for sharing.

    Like

    Reply

