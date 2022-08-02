Summer car sketching

Posted: August 2, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |25 Comments

It was one of those perfect days on the lake. Not much wind, good reflections, puffy clouds, and free parking in the right spot facing my favourite boats. I know, I know. Painting in my car in the middle of summer does sound a bit strange. I could have set up an easel outside. But after all these years of painting in my car, it really is the most comfortable place for me to paint, even in summer. I can easily lean a quarter sheet like this on my steering wheel and it does help to have that support when I paint all the masts and rigging. And with the windows open and a breeze coming off the lake, it’s rather pleasant.

I’ve been using a few new Da Vinci travel brushes which I will list in an upcoming blog post, but the new favourite is this one: the Casaneo Inlaid liner travel brush. It’s a synthetic brush with a fine point and a fat belly to hold lots of wash. It’s great not only for rigging but also wonderful for all the small details on the boats themselves.

25 Comments on “Summer car sketching”

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    August 2, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    So GORGEOUS!!!! 🙂 LORI

    >

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    August 2, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    Wow!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Donna Ramirez says:
    August 2, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    So beautiful Shari!
    Makes me want to go to visit some water.

    Thank you, Donna

    Like

    Reply
  4. De says:
    August 2, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    That’s such a beautiful painting!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Chris Rusk says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:05 pm

    It is always “all there” that is, whenever I view your paintings – especially when water is involved! Thanks for ‘today’ it’s gorgeous 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  6. Linda says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:11 pm

    So beautiful!! The sky, the water, the boats! I guess I’m trying to say the painting is awesome!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Pam W says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    This is gorgeous.. I love painting sailboats
    Yours are wonderful!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Bernadette says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:29 pm

    Absolutely beautiful. Looks like painting from the front seat of your car was a great idea!
    Since subscribing to your blog, I carry a sketchbook and paint supplies in the front panels of my car. Sometimes I sketch or paint before shopping or before returning home after work. It’s not a daily practice but this is such a good idea…just in case. Thanks for sharing your art and adventures in painting.

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      August 3, 2022 at 11:50 am

      Bernadette, I love reading that you carry your sketchbook with you in the car. I don’t have a set that I keep in the car but I should do that too. It does happen that sometimes we stop for gas or at a drive-through for coffee, and that would come in handy, wouldn’t it?? Just in case, as you say.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Erma says:
    August 2, 2022 at 9:07 pm

    Just beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Susanne says:
    August 3, 2022 at 5:24 am

    You’re the queen of boats, Shari! And trash cans. I absolutely love your paintings!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Carol Cooney says:
    August 3, 2022 at 6:59 am

    The water looks so inviting you could easily jump right in. Love the detail on the boats.I really look forward to your posts.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Iona says:
    August 3, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Gorgeous, so summery! Can I ask which blues you used for the sky and water? Just that it looks like there’s more granulation in the sky, so I wondered if they were different blues.
    And I am in awe that you can do a quarter sheet propped up on the steering wheel, the logistics confound me – you must push the seat way back to have room to swing your brush. Amazing!

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      August 3, 2022 at 11:56 am

      Thanks so much Iona. For the sky and water, I used a mix of Cerulean Blue, Cobalt Blue and a bit of Prussian. I added a little more Prussian for the water. If I use only Cerulean, it is too granulating and sometimes that can get distracting, which is why I combine a few blues.
      As for doing a quarter sheet in the car, I’ve been doing that for over ten years so I have a lot of practice : )

      Like

      Reply
      • Iona says:
        August 3, 2022 at 2:27 pm

        Thank you for explaining that Shari, that makes sense. It’s so beautiful! Keep up the good work! 🙂

        Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s