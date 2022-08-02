Summer car sketching

It was one of those perfect days on the lake. Not much wind, good reflections, puffy clouds, and free parking in the right spot facing my favourite boats. I know, I know. Painting in my car in the middle of summer does sound a bit strange. I could have set up an easel outside. But after all these years of painting in my car, it really is the most comfortable place for me to paint, even in summer. I can easily lean a quarter sheet like this on my steering wheel and it does help to have that support when I paint all the masts and rigging. And with the windows open and a breeze coming off the lake, it’s rather pleasant.

I’ve been using a few new Da Vinci travel brushes which I will list in an upcoming blog post, but the new favourite is this one: the Casaneo Inlaid liner travel brush. It’s a synthetic brush with a fine point and a fat belly to hold lots of wash. It’s great not only for rigging but also wonderful for all the small details on the boats themselves.