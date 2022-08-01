Back of the sheet

Posted: August 1, 2022

It’s a good year for Echinacea. Last year they barely bloomed, and when they did open they were stunted or barely had any petals. I have no idea why. But this year they are much improved, and as they flower next to the Liatris and the Veroncastrum, the bees are having a party. Sketched on a pad of Arches, on the back of painting that didn’t work out as it should.

  1. Joan Tavolott says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:57 pm

    Wonderful view of the flowers! I like the color and the placement of them which helps your eyes travel around the page. Well done!

  2. De says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:51 pm

    I’m always impressed how you paint the garden. It’s so cheery!

  3. Lynn Bowen says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:25 pm

    I love these, and the recent daisies! I’m curious about how you tackled the foliage. Can you share a bit about your technique?

    Thank you!

