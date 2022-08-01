Back of the sheet

It’s a good year for Echinacea. Last year they barely bloomed, and when they did open they were stunted or barely had any petals. I have no idea why. But this year they are much improved, and as they flower next to the Liatris and the Veroncastrum, the bees are having a party. Sketched on a pad of Arches, on the back of painting that didn’t work out as it should.