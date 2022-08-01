Back of the sheet

Back of the sheetPosted: August 1, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
It’s a good year for Echinacea. Last year they barely bloomed, and when they did open they were stunted or barely had any petals. I have no idea why. But this year they are much improved, and as they flower next to the Liatris and the Veroncastrum, the bees are having a party. Sketched on a pad of Arches, on the back of painting that didn’t work out as it should.
Wonderful view of the flowers! I like the color and the placement of them which helps your eyes travel around the page. Well done!
I’m always impressed how you paint the garden. It’s so cheery!
I love these, and the recent daisies! I’m curious about how you tackled the foliage. Can you share a bit about your technique?
Thank you!
