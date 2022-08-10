A green dumpster and a new newsletter

In between two errands yesterday, and with only a few minutes to spare, I continued my experimentation with my bent nib pen. I was hoping to see a few boats from my parking spot at the boatyard but instead this bright green dumpster caught my eye. And the only thing better than sketching a good dumpster is sketching a good dumpster with a puddle in front it it.

If you’ve been following this blog for a long time, you know that I occasionally review new products or talk about art books I like, along with posting all of my daily sketches. I’ve been thinking lately that it might be useful to launch a proper newsletter where I can gather all of that info in one place. I’m launching it tomorrow.

Although it will certainly contain some stuff you’ve already see here on my blog, there will be some new content as well. For example, I’m often asked about my favourite watercolour books, and this will be the ideal place to feature some of those. As well, new art materials sometimes end up in my sketching bag (like the Fude pen, above), so I’ll be able to write a bit more in depth about how I use them.

I can’t say with any certainty about how often the newsletter will come out. I’m aiming for once a month but with travel workshops, that might be difficult, so I’ll leave the dates open for now. I’m excited about this new project and I’ll be gathering material even when I’m away.

And as for the name of the newsletter, there was only one obvious choice: The Wheelbarrow. It had to be based on my favourite sketching subject which, in its heyday, was also a repository for loads of stuff.

The only way to get this newsletter is to be on my mailing list. Here’s a link to subscribe.