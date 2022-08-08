Pen calisthenics

Pen calisthenicsPosted: August 8, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
Alice was a terrible model today. She changed positions at least five times while I was drawing. Almost as much as this guy on the beach. But the point of drawing today was not to draw Alice. It was to give my new Duke 551 Confucius Fude Nib Fountain Pen a vigorous workout. I already knew from some quick drawings on Friday that the ink flow was great and it made a variety of line widths. But the drawings I did the other day were simpler and I wasn’t trying to convey volume like I was with my drawing of Alice.
Today I worked on a Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook — I wanted to see how the pen would perform on a surface with a bit of texture. I work on paper like this all the time, both in ink and also with ink and wash, so for a pen to get a good rating from me, it has to keep flowing well even when the paper is not entirely smooth. My ink flow rating for this pen: 5 stars. It flows well with a lot of pressure (the fat lines around Alice’s pillow) and with very fine lines (Alice’s fur). I’m also able to obtain dryish pen lines by angling the nib and applying a lighter pressure (those horizontal lines on the checkerboard floor.) The pen does exactly what I want it to do every time. As for Alice, she’s not quite as accommodating.
Shari, your blog posts are always so informative! Now I’m curious to give my old Sailor Fude a cleaning &try it again. Wasn’t crazy about it when I first got it….
Thanks so much! I was not impressed with my Sailor pen either. It never flowed properly. But I love this one, so far.
Really nice
Thanks Chris!
Shari: I find some inks easily clog the pens; which ink do you use and do you have clogging issues with it?
—Donna S
HI Donna. So nice to hear from you. I am using Platinum Carbon ink in the pen right now. So far, no clogging issues.
I plan on taking good care of it. I am not usually that good about pen cleaning but I like this one so much that I will try very hard to maintain it. Do you have a bent nib pen?
I have a cheaper version made by sailor which I am not happy with and may order the one you have which, on Amazon, looks nice!
That sketch is so impressive! How long do you spend on such detailed sketches?
De, thanks. This took a long time, maybe 45 minutes. I know because I was streaming an album on my playlist and it was done by the time I finished the drawing.
I bet the pen’s cheaper to feed as well …..
And doesn’t need a pen sitter when I travel… Don’t get me started.
Thanks for a very good chuckle today.
AMAZING!!!🤗
Lori Bryan Zajic
Such a beautiful sketch and adorable subject. Your drawing is magnificent. Alice is a sweetie.. I try hard to draw or paint our cat Roscoe. Sometimes even when sound asleep, he seems to be aware that I am drawing….and rouses or continually changes position.such a challenge are our pets!
