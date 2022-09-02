Livingston, Montana

The town of Livingston, Montana is my kinda town. Besides the very warm welcome we received from the Livingston Business District Association, we also discovered that it has a great main street, interesting and detailed buildings to sketch, top-notch coffee, and most importantly, a ton of vintage signs that are obviously lovingly-maintained and cherished by the town. We spent a morning sketching them. I didn’t finish the page in my sketchbook, but that’s fine because it means I have to go back there.

We also spent the afternoon on Main Street sketching people, cars and storefronts — including Tru North Coffee. It was a quiet day in town but I managed to sketch one guy while he waited for his family to join him outside.

As I mentioned, it was pretty quiet in town, so our group made the front page of The Livingston Enterprise. In the photo, you can see why I like the place: benches AND wide sidewalks that are shaded most of the day. Ideal conditions for urban sketchers!