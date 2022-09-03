Livingston lane

I’ve always loved views down lanes and alleys in different cities. Montreal’s lanes are wonderful in summer when you can get a peek into people’s gardens, but even better in winter after a snowfall when the shadows come down the fences and across the ground. In Livingston, Montana, I discovered some great lanes and back alleys too, but the views are a little different than in my city. There’s often a backdrop of mountains and occasionally some unexpected structures like this wooden grain elevator right in the middle of town. I painted this in Payne’s Grey and Lemon Yellow, which makes a beautiful green, and hopefully from this I will do a larger, full-colour watercolour.

7 Comments on "Livingston lane"

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 3, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    That’s going to be a great painting!

    Alison

  2. De says:
    September 3, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    That is quite impressive to see that much green and look so good! I’m in awe.

  3. jeremc1maccom says:
    September 3, 2022 at 4:32 pm

    Great combo of paynes grey and 🍋
    So much to learn
    Thanks

  4. Joan Tavolott says:
    September 3, 2022 at 5:26 pm

    Love the combo of colors. Nicely done!!

  5. Bernadette says:
    September 3, 2022 at 7:12 pm

    Love every thing about this lovely, lovely watercolor. Composition is great and THAT GREEN is OUTSTANDING!

  6. Mary says:
    September 4, 2022 at 4:06 pm

    I love the greens.
    Do you ever offer workshops in Montreal? I live in the finger lakes region. If you have a better way to contact you, you could let me know. I do have several of your online classes and I like your teaching style.

    Mary

  7. Northern Traveller says:
    September 4, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    This is so original and fresh – well done! xo

