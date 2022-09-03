Livingston lane

I’ve always loved views down lanes and alleys in different cities. Montreal’s lanes are wonderful in summer when you can get a peek into people’s gardens, but even better in winter after a snowfall when the shadows come down the fences and across the ground. In Livingston, Montana, I discovered some great lanes and back alleys too, but the views are a little different than in my city. There’s often a backdrop of mountains and occasionally some unexpected structures like this wooden grain elevator right in the middle of town. I painted this in Payne’s Grey and Lemon Yellow, which makes a beautiful green, and hopefully from this I will do a larger, full-colour watercolour.