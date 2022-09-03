Livingston lane

Livingston lanePosted: September 3, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I’ve always loved views down lanes and alleys in different cities. Montreal’s lanes are wonderful in summer when you can get a peek into people’s gardens, but even better in winter after a snowfall when the shadows come down the fences and across the ground. In Livingston, Montana, I discovered some great lanes and back alleys too, but the views are a little different than in my city. There’s often a backdrop of mountains and occasionally some unexpected structures like this wooden grain elevator right in the middle of town. I painted this in Payne’s Grey and Lemon Yellow, which makes a beautiful green, and hopefully from this I will do a larger, full-colour watercolour.
That’s going to be a great painting!
Alison
That is quite impressive to see that much green and look so good! I’m in awe.
Great combo of paynes grey and 🍋
So much to learn
Thanks
Love the combo of colors. Nicely done!!
Love every thing about this lovely, lovely watercolor. Composition is great and THAT GREEN is OUTSTANDING!
I love the greens.
Do you ever offer workshops in Montreal? I live in the finger lakes region. If you have a better way to contact you, you could let me know. I do have several of your online classes and I like your teaching style.
Mary
This is so original and fresh – well done! xo
