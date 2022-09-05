Sunday on the dock

Before a sketchbook gets to come along with me to a workshop, it needs to go through my rigorous testing process. Sketchbooks are heavy and I don’t want to bring one that won’t get used. The big questions are: does it work well with ink AND does it take the paint well. For the past few months, I’ve been testing out the new Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbooks in both landscape and portrait A4 size. I’ve drawn Alice in ink, I’ve painted several florals including this one in grey ink and wash, and yesterday I took it out to sketch at the boat club.

It’s starting to get a little cool in Montreal, and I was out there late in the day, so my sketching session was a bit frantic. There’s no attempt at good composition here. Just a basic workout to see how saturated the colours are, how many washes I can layer and how the texture of the paper feels (this is smoother paper than in an Etchr sketchbook), etc. I am liking this book more and more. As with every new paper or sketchbook I try, it takes some getting used to. For example, a more textured paper will require a wetter brush, and a thicker pen. But I like the smoother feel of this paper, and it can sure take a beating. I think it will take graphite really well too, if I decide to do some pencil drawings. This book, in both formats, will definitely be in my bag the next time I teach.