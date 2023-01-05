Ink drawings and a new demo

It’s not a day for sketching outside (freezing rain and icy roads!) so I set up a few things to draw on my drafting table. First some clementines — I was about to eat them and then noticed how beautiful they were — and then my grandmother’s assorted silverware. I’m not sure why this combo of things seemed to go together, but I guess the curves of the fruit and the rigidity of the flatware made a nice contrast on my sketchbook spread.

In Montreal, the snow has all but disappeared, but I will get back to painting snow scenes soon. I see snowflakes on my weather app and I can’t wait for it to be white again here. In the meantime, there are a few new options on my website if you want to paint snow. “Winter Woods & Stream” is my newest one-hour demo that’s on sale this week (you may have seen it when it was streaming on the CSPWC website last year) and if you are really ambitious, have a look at “Bundle Up for Winter“, three winter courses bundled together at 20% off.