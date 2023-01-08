A new path

Alice the stick-chewing dog leads me to all kinds of places on our walk. This week she pulled me into some recently cleared woods behind a soccer field and next to the neighbourhood pool. Because the city has recently cleaned out the area and put down some mulch on the paths, you can now walk through this tiny square of “wilderness” in the suburbs. You might wonder what there is to paint in these woods on a grey day in January, but when there’s a bit of water I always find it compositionally intriguing. There’s direction, contrast, movement and, most importantly, a path for the eye to follow through the landscape. Painted in the warmth of my studio on a quarter sheet of Winsor & Newton 140 lb Rough paper, using lots of Ultramarine Blue and Burnt Sienna.