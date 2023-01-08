A new path

Posted: January 8, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |12 Comments

Alice the stick-chewing dog leads me to all kinds of places on our walk. This week she pulled me into some recently cleared woods behind a soccer field and next to the neighbourhood pool. Because the city has recently cleaned out the area and put down some mulch on the paths, you can now walk through this tiny square of “wilderness” in the suburbs. You might wonder what there is to paint in these woods on a grey day in January, but when there’s a bit of water I always find it compositionally intriguing. There’s direction, contrast, movement and, most importantly, a path for the eye to follow through the landscape. Painted in the warmth of my studio on a quarter sheet of Winsor & Newton 140 lb Rough paper, using lots of Ultramarine Blue and Burnt Sienna.

12 Comments on “A new path”

  1. Lori says:
    January 8, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Oh yes! Good find, Alice😉

  2. lois says:
    January 8, 2023 at 12:00 pm

    I so enjoy your limited palettes, Shari. Alice received a treat for this great find? 😉

  3. Lynn says:
    January 8, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    Cannot thank you enough for all your past & ongoing posts & artwork. My moment of joy & inspiration each time with appreciation for the commitment it takes. Wishing you a happy, healthy & creative 2023!

  4. Bernadette says:
    January 8, 2023 at 12:27 pm

    I like the change of perspective…not something I would normally consider. You help me see with “different eyes.” You help me see possibilities when I would tun away.
    Thank you for the “teacher in you.”

  5. Cynthia Baird says:
    January 8, 2023 at 12:27 pm

    Nice lesson in composition

  6. Renee Fittinghoff says:
    January 8, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    I really appreciate your subtle blue greys. This is a color I’ve been trying to “find” in my paint mixtures for San Francisco Bay. To my eye out of the tube blues, and greens for that matter, just ruin a painting!

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    January 8, 2023 at 2:50 pm

    Lovely piece with a lot of movement in your brushwork. What fun to let Alice take the lead.

  8. Chris Rusk says:
    January 8, 2023 at 6:12 pm

    Stunningly beautiful!

  9. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 8, 2023 at 9:15 pm

    I love the tones and texture in the water. And all the wonderful marks.

    Alison

