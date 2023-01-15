Saint-Joachim de Pointe Claire

In the hours between a snow fall and a snow clearing, it can be difficult to park in Pointe Claire Village. The streets are narrow and there’s no place for an eager sketcher to find a spot to paint. But luckily after Friday’s storm, the area around Saint-Joachim de Pointe Claire church was cleared first, so I found a place to sketch with an unobstructed view of a scene I love.

It doesn’t seem like this would make an interesting subject. It’s the back entrance to the presbytery, with the side of the church behind it. But I love it because of the overlapping shapes in the scene. The back entrance of the presbytery overlapping the side of the church, the utility pole in front of the door, the snow markers breaking up the foreground shapes as well as providing some diagonal movement, and of course a few trash bins, a road sign and that red door for much-needed colour in a mostly monochrome scene. Painted from my car on a quarter sheet of Arches CP 140 lb paper. Painting time: about 1.25 hours or until I couldn’t feel my toes anymore.