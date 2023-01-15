Saint-Joachim de Pointe ClairePosted: January 15, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
In the hours between a snow fall and a snow clearing, it can be difficult to park in Pointe Claire Village. The streets are narrow and there’s no place for an eager sketcher to find a spot to paint. But luckily after Friday’s storm, the area around Saint-Joachim de Pointe Claire church was cleared first, so I found a place to sketch with an unobstructed view of a scene I love.
It doesn’t seem like this would make an interesting subject. It’s the back entrance to the presbytery, with the side of the church behind it. But I love it because of the overlapping shapes in the scene. The back entrance of the presbytery overlapping the side of the church, the utility pole in front of the door, the snow markers breaking up the foreground shapes as well as providing some diagonal movement, and of course a few trash bins, a road sign and that red door for much-needed colour in a mostly monochrome scene. Painted from my car on a quarter sheet of Arches CP 140 lb paper. Painting time: about 1.25 hours or until I couldn’t feel my toes anymore.
love it!
I have decided to follow your lead and paint from my car during this winter. Do you have any good tips,suggestions etc on setting up a car studio? janice fleetwood-bean – Barnard,Vt.
Lovely! I think you would have “found” some color to break up the monochromatic scheme even if the church door and road sign were not there!
This scene is gorgeous!
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!
You put a lot of color in this painting. It is lovely. You have taught me not to be afraid to use brighter and more color than what you actually see in the scene. Thanks.
Love the composition, the painting and the words! Not sure I would have been brave enough to leave the utility pole in, but in your hands Shari it’s absolutely a key part of what makes the whole thing work.
Amazing! You continually inspire us with new ways to view the ordinary, or otherwise boring.
I always enjoy your urban scenes because you show how much you can get out of anything around you as far as subject matter. I think too many of us want grand vistas when the ordinary can be quite interesting and exciting to paint – we just need to choose to see it. I cannot remember the last time I couldn’t feel my toes because of the cold, but one year I went to a wildflower bloom here in CA, and my fingers got too numb to push a camera button, the wind was fierce at 50 mph, and I didn’t have the clothes I should have had – but the experience was worth it. Just don’t lose any toes!!
Thank you so much, Shari, for your wonderful paintings. Love the colours and your perspective. Happy New Year to you! Cheers!
I’m glad you found a spot to park so you could capture this great view. I like the overlapping components. Well done!
It is similar to being in the Marines: you don’t have to love it, but it helps!
Through the years Shari has helped us to see the many facets of her love affair with painting and drawing. Thank you
