Saturday melt

This is a curve in the road that I’ve painted so many times I could almost paint the shapes from memory, but every time I sit in this parking spot the light and mood are a little different. Sometimes it’s bright, like this. Sometimes I paint it in summer like this. Sometimes it’s even colder than today. And sometimes I focus in on details. After yesterday’s snowfall and this morning’s warm temperatures, it was pretty wet on the streets so I tried to create an atmosphere of melting snow. The smooth paper I chose for this outing (Strathmore Gemini 140 lb) was luckily the right one for these types of wet brush marks. On a more textured paper (like Arches Rough) it would have been more difficult to do this. I also tried to keep the colour range quite soft, using mostly Raw Sienna, Burnt Sienna, Ultramarine Blue and a bit of Lemon Yellow for that distinctive wall.

It’s always a thrill to open an email that has a subject heading “Congratulations! Your Work Has Been Accepted”. It’s even more exciting when it’s followed by this:

We are pleased to inform you that your work has been accepted into the 156th Annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society. The exhibition will be held at the Salmagundi Club in New York City April 3-28, 2023. Congratulations on your acceptance into this prestigious exhibition! We’ll be in touch soon with the next steps.

What exciting news that my painting “Wetlands” was selected for the show. If you’re in New York in April, it’s definitely worth stopping in to see the exhibition, not only for the high quality of the watercolours that come from all around the world, but also to get a chance to wander through The Salmagundi Club — the beautiful historic venue where the show takes place. I hope to get there for the opening reception on April 11!