Saturday melt

Saturday meltPosted: January 21, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 39 Comments
This is a curve in the road that I’ve painted so many times I could almost paint the shapes from memory, but every time I sit in this parking spot the light and mood are a little different. Sometimes it’s bright, like this. Sometimes I paint it in summer like this. Sometimes it’s even colder than today. And sometimes I focus in on details. After yesterday’s snowfall and this morning’s warm temperatures, it was pretty wet on the streets so I tried to create an atmosphere of melting snow. The smooth paper I chose for this outing (Strathmore Gemini 140 lb) was luckily the right one for these types of wet brush marks. On a more textured paper (like Arches Rough) it would have been more difficult to do this. I also tried to keep the colour range quite soft, using mostly Raw Sienna, Burnt Sienna, Ultramarine Blue and a bit of Lemon Yellow for that distinctive wall.
It’s always a thrill to open an email that has a subject heading “Congratulations! Your Work Has Been Accepted”. It’s even more exciting when it’s followed by this:
We are pleased to inform you that your work has been accepted into the 156th Annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society. The exhibition will be held at the Salmagundi Club in New York City April 3-28, 2023. Congratulations on your acceptance into this prestigious exhibition! We’ll be in touch soon with the next steps.
What exciting news that my painting “Wetlands” was selected for the show. If you’re in New York in April, it’s definitely worth stopping in to see the exhibition, not only for the high quality of the watercolours that come from all around the world, but also to get a chance to wander through The Salmagundi Club — the beautiful historic venue where the show takes place. I hope to get there for the opening reception on April 11!
Congratulations Shari — your hard work is paying off and you definitely deserve it-!
Jane, thanks so much!!
Congratulations on a well deserved honor.
Many thanks Lorraine!!
div dir=”ltr”>I adore the reflections
Congratulations! Well deserved!
Loving the greys but particularly that hint of yellow reflection. And massive congratulations on the acceptance – so well deserved!
Congrats, Shari! How rewarding this must be! I don’t know how exibitions work, but I hope you get to be there too! Enjoy the moment! The sketch above looks great – that yellow wall pops, but it is not overwhelming. The whole thing looks great to my eyes!
Break a leg! Congrats on being accepted, but then why not? Your work is terrific! I hope you get an award.
Congratulations! Fabulous painting and result.
CONGRATULATIONS for your watercolor talent!!! So deserving! Your Saturday Melt is amazing with the details of shadows and puddles.
Congratulations Shari!!!
Congratulations Shari..
So happy you are attending the opening reception in New York. What an honour, for all your hard work.. !
Congratulations Shari! What an honor and what a great painting!
Congratulations, Shari! Well deserved! The painting is beautiful and I can only imagine how much more beautiful it is in real life!
It is a luscious, beautiful painting. Congratulations!!! You are always inspiring us.
Congratulations on “Wetlands!” And thanks for showing all the moods and seasons of today’s paintings. Those were amazing eye-openers!
You amaze me with your diligence; I find it hard to paint the same thing twice, but you inspire me to do the same. And congratulations – I am glad that your work is recognized beyond Urban Sketchers. You are one of the best professionals that can also teach.
Congrats! Well done! And your watercolour of Pointe-Claire is gorgeous!
Renée
Congratulations to you, Shari!
Congratulations Shari !
Congratulations Shari !
Way to go Shari!!
Congratulations! You’re in great company! All the best. Karen
So well deserved. You are a beautiful artist and your classes have changed the way I see the world.
Congratulations! The painting is beautiful. It’s no surprise that you’ve been accepted for this prestigious exhibit. Mary.
Shari,
I’m so happy for you! Getting into AWS is a real achievement and your more than deserving of the recognition! Congratulations 😁
Hugs, Brenda
Shari,
Congratulations!!!! Well deserved!
Claire Russell, proud owner of a winter wheelbarrow painting, Remember when you had a drawing, and lucky me, you drew my name.
Congratulations, you should be proud as you deserve to be acknowledged for your enthusiasm and skills.
Love your work
Brill, well done.
Congratulations Shari on your wetlands painting. I am leaving a comment about your ability to portray the wet melting snow. You sure nailed it!
That painting is a contender. I like to squint my eyes, then not and again while looking at it. It’s brilliant. Congratulations.
Very happy for you—congratulations?
Congratulations Shari! A well deserved recognition!
Shari, there’s so much to love about your Saturday melt painting! The reflections in melting snow, the muted colors offset by the addition of added people and cars and the colors of a grey rainy day. As in many others of your painted works, I could eat this one!
One more thought. I often like to paint a series of the same subject. It would be a joy to see these works hanging together. Have you ever presented your art that way?
Congratulations, how exciting!
CongratulTions
First, congrats on the show! Next, this really is a wonderful subject matter, and seeing it in different conditions is like being there throughout the seasons. As always, a pleasure to see what you are doing in watercolor!
