Icicles

This is the view from almost every window in my house this week — giant icicles hanging from the eaves. They probably should be knocked down but they are so beautiful I leave them and watch them change shape. I also keep taking photos for friends and family members who are in tropical places, just to show them what they are missing. But after I sent the last photo I thought that perhaps I should try to draw them. They are surprisingly hard to depict. They’re light in value but transparent in places and opaque in others. I guess the key is to convey what you can see through them. Luckily I have a tree in the backyard. Sketched in pencil in my Hahnemuhle A4 sketchbook.