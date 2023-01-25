Icicles

Posted: January 25, 2023

This is the view from almost every window in my house this week — giant icicles hanging from the eaves. They probably should be knocked down but they are so beautiful I leave them and watch them change shape. I also keep taking photos for friends and family members who are in tropical places, just to show them what they are missing. But after I sent the last photo I thought that perhaps I should try to draw them. They are surprisingly hard to depict. They’re light in value but transparent in places and opaque in others. I guess the key is to convey what you can see through them. Luckily I have a tree in the backyard. Sketched in pencil in my Hahnemuhle A4 sketchbook.

7 Comments on “Icicles”

  1. Jean A Paterson says:
    January 25, 2023 at 5:16 pm

    Shari, these are “chill” !
    You met this challenge superbly!

  2. Mary says:
    January 25, 2023 at 7:54 pm

    Very Coo! No pun intended. Mary

  3. Denise says:
    January 26, 2023 at 6:59 am

    I guess you can’t see the wheelbarrow through them, but another amazing drawing from you. Thanks!

  4. Joan Tavolott says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:57 am

    Great job on a difficult subject! Fun to see the changes in opacity.

  5. jankto says:
    January 26, 2023 at 10:58 am

    These are beautiful. Pencil is exactly perfect for conveying this cold beauty. I can imagine a whole series of these. Like you, I know they should be knocked down, and take photos, but it never occurred to me to try to draw/paint them!

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    January 26, 2023 at 1:15 pm

    Lovely drawing.I can feel the ice. We had our first snow yesterday. This is not usual weather–been too warm of a winter for me. You can send some icicles this way.

  7. Ginny says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    I looked at this and ran to get my sweater! Thank you!

