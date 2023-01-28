Horses are curious

I don’t know much about horses, and I certainly have no experience drawing them. But even before I arrived at Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, I knew I would want to sketch them, and that was the first thing I did today.

Luckily they were in a temporary paddock because the regular one was getting cleaned so I had a better view than is normally possible. At first when I arrived, they were almost all standing still. Some were even sleeping on the ground in the early morning. (Excuse my ignorance if I say anything stupid about horses because as I said, I know nothing about them.) The fact that they were all so still made them easier to draw. Occasionally one would get frisky, annoy a few others, and the whole group would shift positions. But once they stopped moving around, I was able to draw again, and since one horse mostly looks like another except for the colour and the markings, it was easy to continue the drawing.

Many of them were quite curious about me and my sketchbook. A lot of them came over to say hello and try to block my view. I had to move my sketching stuff because a few wanted to see what was in the bag.

Once you study their anatomy for awhile, they get easier to draw. The curves of their necks, the knobby knees, the way the eyes are situated on the head are all important details. I’ll be teaching a workshop here with Madeline Island School of the Arts this week, so there will definitely be more horse sketching with my students in the next few days!