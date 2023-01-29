Get Back

I love to sketch a place that has a good story. This one certainly does. It was the house that Paul and Linda McCartney bought in Tanque Verde, Arizona in 1979. It was pointed out by our guide on a golf cart tour through the desert yesterday — mentioned as casually as the tennis courts and the fishin’ hole.

What?? Paul McCartney’s house?? I googled it and sure enough the low buildings and turquoise trim matched the description of what we had seen. I headed back there today to sketch it. If you want to know more about the history of the property, here’s a bit of info.