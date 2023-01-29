Get Back

I love to sketch a place that has a good story. This one certainly does. It was the house that Paul and Linda McCartney bought in Tanque Verde, Arizona in 1979. It was pointed out by our guide on a golf cart tour through the desert yesterday — mentioned as casually as the tennis courts and the fishin’ hole.

What?? Paul McCartney’s house?? I googled it and sure enough the low buildings and turquoise trim matched the description of what we had seen. I headed back there today to sketch it. If you want to know more about the history of the property, here’s a bit of info.

3 Comments on “Get Back”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:04 pm

  2. chicogal15 says:
    January 30, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    Shari,Great sketch as usual, amazing story !!!  Love the muted greens in the foreground. Thanks for sharing, Patricia

  3. maureen says:
    January 30, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    That’s really cool!

