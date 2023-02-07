Down by the wash

The landscapes of the Sonoran desert near Tucson are stupendous. The tall Saguaro cactus, the prickly pear and the many varieties of shrubby cholla dot the landscape, but it’s difficult to find contrast in these hills. It’s mainly a faded green with the occasional dark mesquite branch to break up the scenery. So you can imagine my excitement in being directed down to a wash area of Tanque Verde where I found some pools of water. And a mountain top with a bit of snow on it.

This was a class demo from last week. I’m part way through my second week of teaching here with Madeline Island School, and I haven’t been posting much because teaching and group meals take up most of my time but the groups of sketchers have been wonderful and I will have lots to scan and post when I get home.

  1. AshleyWolff says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:04 pm

    SO happy to be here as part of your class!

    It is stunning.

  2. ccaatt01 says:
    February 7, 2023 at 8:45 pm

    I love this region and hope to relocate to southern Arizona sometime. I agree, it can be somewhat boring as a landscape but I find it’s the little things you see walking around the desert that are fascinating – and there is usually something interesting in the washes. Looking forward to more of your posts of this area –
    Carol

  3. kenneturner says:
    February 7, 2023 at 11:10 pm

    Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
    An artist I follow is here in the Sonoran Desert teaching — welcome to Tucson, Shari. — kenne

