Sketchbook flip through

Sketchbook flip throughPosted: June 5, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 33 Comments
After yesterday’s post, I received lots of comments from people who are not on Instagram but wanted to see the video of my completed sketchbook. I just uploaded it to YouTube. Nothing fancy there (no music or narration) but accessible to all. I hope you enjoy it.
OMG! Simply beautiful! Hadn’t realized how large a sketchbook it was!
Thanks Marilyn. Yes, it’s a big one. A4 size which is about 8″ x 11.
Thank you so much for this, Shari. I am one of those not on Insta, so this was a real treat to see.
I’m so glad you enjoyed it, Lois. It was easy enough to post the video.
Hi Shari
Thanks SO much for the sketchbook reveal! It’s heartening to see that a Master continues to practice and still finds joy in capturing the tiny wonders of the everyday, like garlic bulbs and a sleeping dog.
You made my day Shari-thanks again for filming this treasure of a sketchbook. You are an inspiration and I’m grateful.
Take Care Lori ________________________________
Hi Lori,
I’m so happy to read this. Glad I posted it. I take my sketchbooks for granted — just another part of my day — but it’s wonderful to read all the comments. I guess I should do this more often.
Shari
Hello Shari, I’m a big fan of your work. Please don’t misunderstand me when I say this; my heart sinks when I see your beautiful and inspiring sketches cut right in the middle when you use two pages for one composition. There must be longer sketch books I’m thinking. Do you not like or prefer them?
Hi Beste,
I actually work in two formats, both vertical and horizontal. But I work across the spine in both. I have dozens of completed sketchbooks where I do that. It’s just part of the sketchbook process. It’s where you work out ideas. I also have hundreds of paintings on individual sheets of watercolour paper, with no spine. That’s where the more finished work is.
Does that explain the process a bit better?
I love holding the finished sketchbook in my hands.
It’s a wonderful object and that does not both me at all.
Shari
If that’s the way it works I understand Shari. Thank you for the reply.
Thank YOU for writing!
Thanks for uploading it to YouTube. I didn’t want to be the only one to admit I wasn’t
I’m glad you enjoyed it Laurie. Apparently you are not alone!
Your work is so wonderful. What a blessing! Thank you for posting in youtube. I have very limited internet access.
You’re welcome Elaine. Glad you enjoyed it!
I really enjoyed seeing your sketches as a group with some familiar subjects included. Nice way to share themZ!!
Thanks Joan. I’m glad I did it too.
Thank you Shari. That was lovely.
Good to know I’m not the only one who doesn’t instagram.
Susan, there was much appreciation for this post!
Very intimate sketches of your dog, Alice. Love them. And also your flowers. Especially the red tulips.
Thanks Frieda. Alice is still my best model.
And the purples 💜💜💜
WOW! what a treasure you have created, Shari! Beautiful!
Thanks De!
That was beautiful. Thank you for being accommodating and sharing on YouTube.
Funny, I remember Alice having a toothache.
Thanks. Mary
Thanks so much Mary!
Wow shari
It’s an inspiration to see you work in this way
Thanks so much for sharing
Happy summer and joyous travels
It’s always so nice to hear from you Jere. I just posted another video and this one has lots of scenes that you will recognize!!
That’s beautiful work and a way to document your time and art.
Thank you for sharing it with us and for the inspiration it gives.
Thanks so much Katherine!
Thank you so much Shari! I am also not on IG so I really appreciate it. How wonderful to see your whole sketchbook. I agree with you about holding a finished sketchbook in your hands – something really special about that. Love those yellow tulips, such rich colour.
Iona, thanks! Apparently the YouTube version of the video is very popular. Glad I did it!
thanking you on so many levels here –
I’m no longer the solo Instagram holdout
loving your sketchbook – it’s an endless revisit – yes, please share more of your sketchbooks and again, thank you for your generosity in doing so
I learn so much just looking at your work besides your great courses
and getting my Alice fix : priceless
I’m glad you liked it Soni. I just posted another one, but this time there is only one Alice sketch : (
