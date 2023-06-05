Sketchbook flip through

After yesterday’s post, I received lots of comments from people who are not on Instagram but wanted to see the video of my completed sketchbook. I just uploaded it to YouTube. Nothing fancy there (no music or narration) but accessible to all. I hope you enjoy it.

33 Comments on “Sketchbook flip through”

  1. Marilyn Hansen says:
    June 5, 2023 at 3:44 pm

    OMG! Simply beautiful! Hadn’t realized how large a sketchbook it was!

  2. lois says:
    June 5, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Thank you so much for this, Shari. I am one of those not on Insta, so this was a real treat to see.

  3. Lori Fontaine says:
    June 5, 2023 at 4:16 pm

    Hi Shari

    Thanks SO much for the sketchbook reveal! It’s heartening to see that a Master continues to practice and still finds joy in capturing the tiny wonders of the everyday, like garlic bulbs and a sleeping dog.

    You made my day Shari-thanks again for filming this treasure of a sketchbook. You are an inspiration and I’m grateful.

    Take Care Lori ________________________________

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 5, 2023 at 6:54 pm

      Hi Lori,
      I’m so happy to read this. Glad I posted it. I take my sketchbooks for granted — just another part of my day — but it’s wonderful to read all the comments. I guess I should do this more often.
      Shari

  4. Beste Barki says:
    June 5, 2023 at 4:33 pm

    Hello Shari, I’m a big fan of your work. Please don’t misunderstand me when I say this; my heart sinks when I see your beautiful and inspiring sketches cut right in the middle when you use two pages for one composition. There must be longer sketch books I’m thinking. Do you not like or prefer them?

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 5, 2023 at 6:57 pm

      Hi Beste,
      I actually work in two formats, both vertical and horizontal. But I work across the spine in both. I have dozens of completed sketchbooks where I do that. It’s just part of the sketchbook process. It’s where you work out ideas. I also have hundreds of paintings on individual sheets of watercolour paper, with no spine. That’s where the more finished work is.
      Does that explain the process a bit better?
      I love holding the finished sketchbook in my hands.
      It’s a wonderful object and that does not both me at all.
      Shari

  5. Laurie Householder says:
    June 5, 2023 at 4:51 pm

    Thanks for uploading it to YouTube. I didn’t want to be the only one to admit I wasn’t

  6. Elaine mcgann says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:02 pm

    Your work is so wonderful. What a blessing! Thank you for posting in youtube. I have very limited internet access.

  7. Joan Tavolott says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:04 pm

    I really enjoyed seeing your sketches as a group with some familiar subjects included. Nice way to share themZ!!

  8. Susan says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:06 pm

    Thank you Shari. That was lovely.
    Good to know I’m not the only one who doesn’t instagram.

  9. friedakam says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:52 pm

    Very intimate sketches of your dog, Alice. Love them. And also your flowers. Especially the red tulips.

  10. friedakam says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:54 pm

    And the purples 💜💜💜

  11. De says:
    June 5, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    WOW! what a treasure you have created, Shari! Beautiful!

  12. Mary says:
    June 5, 2023 at 9:47 pm

    That was beautiful. Thank you for being accommodating and sharing on YouTube.
    Funny, I remember Alice having a toothache.

    Thanks. Mary

  13. jeremc1maccom says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:42 pm

    Wow shari
    It’s an inspiration to see you work in this way
    Thanks so much for sharing
    Happy summer and joyous travels

  14. Katherine (AK) Smiley says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:46 pm

    That’s beautiful work and a way to document your time and art.
    Thank you for sharing it with us and for the inspiration it gives.

  15. Iona says:
    June 6, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Thank you so much Shari! I am also not on IG so I really appreciate it. How wonderful to see your whole sketchbook. I agree with you about holding a finished sketchbook in your hands – something really special about that. Love those yellow tulips, such rich colour.

  16. Soni says:
    June 6, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    thanking you on so many levels here –
    I’m no longer the solo Instagram holdout
    loving your sketchbook – it’s an endless revisit – yes, please share more of your sketchbooks and again, thank you for your generosity in doing so

    I learn so much just looking at your work besides your great courses

    and getting my Alice fix : priceless

