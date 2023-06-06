Plein Air Sketchbook Flip Through

Posted: June 6, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |21 Comments

There was such a great response to yesterday’s sketchbook flip through (thanks so everyone who commented!) that I just posted another one on YouTube. This is the companion book that I take with me on my travels, so it has journeyed from Montreal to Spain to Greece and back again, and in the cold of winter it was completed in Tucson, Arizona. Same size book at yesterday but this one is landscape format so I can do panoramas like the one of the Acropolis in Athens (below). You’ll see the full sketch in the video.

21 Comments on “Plein Air Sketchbook Flip Through”

  1. Brenda Claire says:
    June 6, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    I LOVE getting a peek I to your sketchbooks!!! Thank you for sharing!!!

  2. Sheila Birenbaum says:
    June 6, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    Another special treat, so kind and generous of you to share them with us. They are wonderful.
    Thank you, Sheila

  3. Laurie says:
    June 6, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    <

    Thank you!  I enjoy looking

  4. De says:
    June 6, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    WOW! I’m in awe of such a treasure of memories and of your talents! Thank again for sharing!

  5. Lori says:
    June 6, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    Thanks Shari!!! Another day of magic for us to enjoy. So grateful…

  6. Isa's Art says:
    June 6, 2023 at 3:27 pm

    Thank you for sharing your sketchbooks, I have enjoyed both flip throughs.

  7. Theresa says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:39 pm

    I really enjoyed the journey through the two recent sketchbooks which you have shared Shari. Thank you.

  8. -N- says:
    June 6, 2023 at 4:49 pm

    Please do more! I think seeing sketchbooks is not only inspiriting, but also shows us how an artist thinks, what they look at, and little things that are humble, reminding us that al painters – ourselves included – are human and not always producing perfect work.

  9. IRENE Reinhold says:
    June 6, 2023 at 5:37 pm

    The sketch iBook is SO special,,!!! Thank you for sharing. Learning so much from you Shari. One day I’ll get to a live course but in the meantime keep pumping out the online courses. Says I who isn’t doing the amazing amount of work to produce them get them online. Truly appreciated. Irene

  10. friedakam says:
    June 6, 2023 at 5:47 pm

    Thanks! Really fantastic. Love your way of painting very much. 💜💜💜💜💜

  11. J L Hovde says:
    June 6, 2023 at 5:48 pm

    Thank you!! Fabulosity right there 😍

    JUDY…><||||(•> 

    <

    div dir=”ltr”>

    <

    blockquote type=”cite”>

  12. Marilyn Hansen says:
    June 6, 2023 at 5:54 pm

    Another amazing sketchbook! You have really inspired me to get an A4 (larger is so intimidating to me LOL) So beautiful!

  13. Susan says:
    June 6, 2023 at 6:29 pm

    Thanks so much for these, Shari. And, as far as yesterday goes, I LOVED how some paintings spread over onto the adjacent page.

  14. Sue McKee says:
    June 6, 2023 at 7:04 pm

    Thank you so so much for displaying your sketch books in the Sketchbook flip through. It’s a brilliant thing to do. Sue McKee

  15. lois says:
    June 6, 2023 at 7:28 pm

    Your drawings are prettier than a photograph. Thank you so much for letting us take a peek at them, Shari. You are such a talent.

  16. Patricia Leffingwell says:
    June 6, 2023 at 9:25 pm

    Love seeing your sketchbook entries. Very inspiring as always. Would love to see more!

  17. Mary Robbins says:
    June 6, 2023 at 9:49 pm

    Beautiful! I’m so inspired, I watched it three times and I’m not done yet. I just came back from Hawaii and I thought that I liked my palm tree paintings until I looked at yours. I learned so much. I’m not making them solid-looking enough or not creating enough mass. Thank you so much.

  18. Elaine mcGann says:
    June 6, 2023 at 10:18 pm

    What a wonderful you have given to people like me. Traveling with you through your paintings. Thank you very much

  19. Beste Barki says:
    June 7, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    Lovely!

