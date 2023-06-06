Plein Air Sketchbook Flip Through

There was such a great response to yesterday’s sketchbook flip through (thanks so everyone who commented!) that I just posted another one on YouTube. This is the companion book that I take with me on my travels, so it has journeyed from Montreal to Spain to Greece and back again, and in the cold of winter it was completed in Tucson, Arizona. Same size book at yesterday but this one is landscape format so I can do panoramas like the one of the Acropolis in Athens (below). You’ll see the full sketch in the video.