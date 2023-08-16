Today at the market and a few upcoming events

My regular palettes are cleaned, filled and packed for an upcoming teaching trip in France, so today I used a set from St. Petersburg Watercolours. I love how creamy and vibrant these paints are — perfect for a market scene. I was hoping to get some figures in the sketch and just as I started to draw, a woman and her son showed up at the cash. I added them in quickly before drawing much else and then continued the drawing around them.

I’ve added a few workshops to my 2024 teaching schedule. In March, I’ll be teaching a three-day workshop at Warehouse 521 in Nashville, Tennessee. I’ve never been to “Music City” so I’m excited to explore the city with my sketchbook in hand, and of course stay a bit longer to listen to some good music. In September I’ll be heading to Norfolk, in the UK, to teach a five-day workshop Landscapes, Towns and Villages in Watercolour with Big Sky Art. It’s going to be an amazing week with spectacular painting locations, gorgeous accommodations and great food from the local farms. You can find dates, prices and all the details in the links above.

  Lori Zajic says:
    August 16, 2023 at 7:33 pm

    Wish I could come to ALL your workshops, but for now – see you in Paris!!!!🤩

  Linda Blackwell Phelan says:
    August 16, 2023 at 7:55 pm

    Dear Shari, I’m afraid I can’t make the workshop, but having visited there several times, suggest you don’t miss a stroll down Broadway in the early evening: each bar has wide open doors with wonderful new groups playing….and it’s all free. Just leave a few coins if you like. Nashville is also famous for their BBQ, as well as a lot of other delicious cuisines. Linda

  Bill Rogers says:
    August 16, 2023 at 9:09 pm

    I am sure that your workshop will be a great success. Enjoy the UK.

