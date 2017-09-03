Art by the Lake: an invitation to drop by

Next weekend I’ll be participating in Art by the Lake — the annual outdoor group show of the Lakeshore Association of Artists — which takes place on September 9 & 10 from 10 am to 5 pm. As always, all the artists (about 40 of us in all) are hoping for good weather so we can put up our tents and exhibit our work outdoors on the scenic grounds of Stewart Hall in Pointe Claire. If the weather is rainy, we’ll be exhibiting inside instead (which is beautiful too but not half as much fun as being outside!).

I’ll have a booth there with lots of new paintings and I hope you’ll drop by to say hi. I’ll even be doing a short demo on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. This show is for a great cause — a percentage of the proceeds from sales will go to On Rock Community Services — a food bank that helps out many West Island families. Keep your fingers crossed for good weather and come out to see us next weekend! I’ll be there both days.