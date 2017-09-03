Art by the Lake: an invitation to drop by

Posted: September 3, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

Next weekend I’ll be participating in Art by the Lake — the annual outdoor group show of the Lakeshore Association of Artists  — which takes place on September 9 & 10 from 10 am to 5 pm. As always, all the artists (about 40 of us in all) are hoping for good weather so we can put up our tents and exhibit our work outdoors on the scenic grounds of Stewart Hall in Pointe Claire. If the weather is rainy, we’ll be exhibiting inside instead (which is beautiful too but not half as much fun as being outside!).

I’ll have a booth there with lots of new paintings and I hope you’ll drop by to say hi. I’ll even be doing a short demo on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. This show is for a great cause — a percentage of the proceeds from sales will go to On Rock Community Services — a food bank that helps out many West Island families. Keep your fingers crossed for good weather and come out to see us next weekend! I’ll be there both days.

21318807_10156839417833438_5625800011655044639_o

2 Comments on “Art by the Lake: an invitation to drop by”

  1. Julia Blackbourn says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Bob, nice reflections and water paintings to look at.

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    How I wish I was able to come! I’ll be praying for good weather and lots of visitors and patrons. Your work is amazing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s