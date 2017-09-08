Red roof

It’s been such a busy start to the school year that it’s hard to find time to sketch. One extra course has been added to my workload this term, and that means not only more teaching time but more preparation and extra grading time too. It leaves me frustrated because of course I like to do a daily sketch, but sometimes there are no more hours left in the day.

On Fridays I start a little later and this morning I was determined to find a bit of time to return to a house I spotted a few weeks ago on my way to school. It’s on a side street just a few blocks from the building where I work, and it looks nothing like the surrounding houses in the neighbourhood, which are mostly low-rise brick apartments buildings or two-storey duplexes. It’s situated next to a automobile repair shop, which is also a bit of an oddity in a residential area. Needless to say, I was pretty happy to spend an hour or so sketching this house before I went to class. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolor Journal, 8″ x 8″.