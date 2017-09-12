In order of importance

In order of importancePosted: September 12, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
There’s a long list of things I want (and need) to do this afternoon — sketch, walk the dog, get to the gym, do some grading, buy a few things for dinner — all this before heading off to a meeting tonight. Needless to say, the procrastinator in me is putting off grading for later. Plus, it’s a perfect September day, so why not take advantage of this and sketch while the weather is good.
Alice, on the other hand, thinks that going to the park should take precedence. She sits nearby while I start my sketch. Then plants herself in front of the wheelbarrow. Then drops a ball at my feet. And finally digs up an old bone out of the dirt so she can annoy me with the sound of the gnawing. I sketch her too.
Love the value study of the wheelbarrow! So, did Alice convince you to take her for a walk….I would assume yes. Animals have a way of reaching our hearts.
Yes, of course she did. We brought that ball to the park!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😆🐾🤸🏿♂️
Aha-the wheelbarrow is back. A walk in the park beats the gym, for sure.
Yes, the wheelbarrow is back! And I managed to get in both a walk and an hour at the gym. Everyone is happy.
Oh, Shari, you are sooo wise!
LOL Seeing the wheelbarrow is like seeing a good friend. Glad you got to do what was on your list.
Shari – I LOVE your wheelbarrow – it’s amazing what you can do with one color. I’ve been very frustrated lately in my painting so I think I’ll go back to using one color – indigo – is that what you used here? You really caught the light and turned a plain old wheelbarrow into a thing of beauty! You continually uplift and inspire me both in your painting and in your writing.
Very interesting
It is amazing how you capture the light.