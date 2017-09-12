In order of importance

There’s a long list of things I want (and need) to do this afternoon — sketch, walk the dog, get to the gym, do some grading, buy a few things for dinner — all this before heading off to a meeting tonight. Needless to say, the procrastinator in me is putting off grading for later. Plus, it’s a perfect September day, so why not take advantage of this and sketch while the weather is good.

Alice, on the other hand, thinks that going to the park should take precedence. She sits nearby while I start my sketch. Then plants herself in front of the wheelbarrow. Then drops a ball at my feet. And finally digs up an old bone out of the dirt so she can annoy me with the sound of the gnawing. I sketch her too.