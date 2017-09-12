In order of importance

Posted: September 12, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

There’s a long list of things I want (and need) to do this afternoon — sketch, walk the dog, get to the gym, do some grading, buy a few things for dinner — all this before heading off to a meeting tonight. Needless to say, the procrastinator in me is putting off grading for later. Plus, it’s a perfect September day, so why not take advantage of this and sketch while the weather is good.

Alice, on the other hand, thinks that going to the park should take precedence. She sits nearby while I start my sketch. Then plants herself in front of the wheelbarrow. Then drops a ball at my feet. And finally digs up an old bone out of the dirt so she can annoy me with the sound of the gnawing. I sketch her too.AliceWheelbarrow

AliceWheelbarrow-1

10 Comments on “In order of importance”

  1. Bernadette says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Love the value study of the wheelbarrow! So, did Alice convince you to take her for a walk….I would assume yes. Animals have a way of reaching our hearts.

  2. Soni McFarland says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😆🐾🤸🏿‍♂️

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Aha-the wheelbarrow is back. A walk in the park beats the gym, for sure.

  4. a magic moment with holly says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Oh, Shari, you are sooo wise!

  5. Joan Tavolott says:
    September 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    LOL Seeing the wheelbarrow is like seeing a good friend. Glad you got to do what was on your list.

  6. Mary says:
    September 12, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Shari – I LOVE your wheelbarrow – it’s amazing what you can do with one color. I’ve been very frustrated lately in my painting so I think I’ll go back to using one color – indigo – is that what you used here? You really caught the light and turned a plain old wheelbarrow into a thing of beauty! You continually uplift and inspire me both in your painting and in your writing.

  7. dezabaleta Mark says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Very interesting

  8. Julana says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    It is amazing how you capture the light.

