What to sketch today

What to sketch todayPosted: September 26, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 21 Comments
Yesterday I came to the sad realization that my students are sketching more than I am (and turning out some very fine drawings too!) With my many hours of teaching and grading projects, I’m not finding as much time to draw as I would like, though. So I’ve made a little promise to myself, just like I did almost six years ago when I started this blog: to draw for at least 15 minutes every day.
After over 1,500 posts, the well of ideas for subjects to sketch can run dry. But the same old subject in a new place can give you inspiration. While reading Martin Gayford’s Man with a Blue Scarf: On Sitting for a Portrait by Lucian Freud I came upon a reproduction of Freud’s painting of a man asleep on a bed with a dog. My dog Alice often sneaks up to my son’s room to have a nap on his bed, yet I always paint her on a cushion in my studio or on her bed in the kitchen. She seemed a bit curious when I pulled up a chair to draw her but quickly resumed her nap while I put in my drawing time.
And as an aside, if you are at all interested in the creative process, the Gayford book is a fascinating read, as is his A Bigger Message: Conversations with David Hockney.
I love your drawings of Alice in particular!
Thanks Mary. I love to draw her.
You were the one who has inspired me to draw daily, even if for a short time. But work does interfere with life and it s easy for me being retired.Have you drawn pictures of your son with the dog?
You are right Judy. I have been paralyzed by this workload. But it did feel good just to draw a bit today. And it made me less resentful of the grading…
As for drawing my son, he moved out so I don’t get much chance to draw him. I don’t know if it is the same for you, but I have a hard time drawing people I know well. Maybe because I am too familiar with their faces, or maybe because I feel more pressure to achieve a likeness, but I am certainly more comfortable drawing strangers.
Wonderful dog study, the beetle and football cushions didn’t go unnoticed either :o).
That is funny Paul. Good observation because those details are kind of subtle.
Beautiful! Sweet Alice to the rescue!
So reliable, as always. Hope you are well! Did you do your Tom Hoffmann workshop yet? I’d love to hear about it.
That Alice is one smart dog. She sure knows how to make herself comfortable. And you are a wonderful sketcher!
Thanks so much Ineke. Yes, Alice finds the best spots in the house.
Alice is quite famous in your followers’ eyes! As for your students, of course their drawings are great, look who they have for a teacher:)
Alice is famous. She even appeared in a dog magazine this month! Well, not her, but one of my drawings of her…
Hey Shari, Your sketch just proves a simple pencil sketch, done well, is so beautiful in it’s own right! Jim Hancock
Thanks Jim. I agree about pencil sketches. There is always beauty in a simple pencil line on a nice sheet of paper.
A wonderful new portrait of Alice and “thirty lashings with a wet noodle” ( a saying my Latin teacher used to delight in using when we didn’t live up to expectation) as well; If you can sketch every day with your busy schedule none of us has any excuse to do less!
That made me smile Holly. No excuses for any of us! There always has to be a few minutes in the day.
Always a good subject….when they keep their position
Always look forward to your post…thanks
Yes, keeping the position is always the problem. When I look at Lucian Freud’s paintings and read about how long they took to paint, I wonder how he did the dogs. I know the humans had to pose for weeks or even months.
I absolutely love your positioning of Alice in this – the composition and great drawing beautifully combined
Decided to start painting all my adored well loved “studio pals” for afew minutes practice the other day ; it’s really satisfying on many unexpected levels !!!
I’m wishing you all the spare time you can find
It’s so nice to see a pencil drawing well done and comfortable on the page. I recently bought a sketchbook but lack the determination to sketch daily. I must admit that the purchase has prompted me to draw but not daily. Your daily work encourages me to require decipline more of myself. Thanks for the encouragement.
I just finished “A Bigger Message”. Really good and very inspiring to see how much simple drawing David Hockney does. It really seems to be his way of thinking.