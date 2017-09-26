What to sketch today

Yesterday I came to the sad realization that my students are sketching more than I am (and turning out some very fine drawings too!) With my many hours of teaching and grading projects, I’m not finding as much time to draw as I would like, though. So I’ve made a little promise to myself, just like I did almost six years ago when I started this blog: to draw for at least 15 minutes every day.

After over 1,500 posts, the well of ideas for subjects to sketch can run dry. But the same old subject in a new place can give you inspiration. While reading Martin Gayford’s Man with a Blue Scarf: On Sitting for a Portrait by Lucian Freud I came upon a reproduction of Freud’s painting of a man asleep on a bed with a dog. My dog Alice often sneaks up to my son’s room to have a nap on his bed, yet I always paint her on a cushion in my studio or on her bed in the kitchen. She seemed a bit curious when I pulled up a chair to draw her but quickly resumed her nap while I put in my drawing time.

And as an aside, if you are at all interested in the creative process, the Gayford book is a fascinating read, as is his A Bigger Message: Conversations with David Hockney.