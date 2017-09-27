Cherry tomatoes

I didn’t put much thought into what to sketch today. The cherry tomatoes on my counter are so ripe they may burst. By tomorrow they will be eaten.

I am still experimenting with QoR watercolours. Last week I read lots of useful comments from other watercolorists who have been trying them out. I am reserving judgement until I use them many times on different types of paper. My sketchbook today was a Handbook Watercolour Journal — the book I use most often for daily sketches. I know this paper really well — how it reacts with very wet washes, how long it takes to dry, how much pigment should be on my brush — so it was the perfect place give it another try. I always think of testing paints as a scientific experiment, and this one had one less variable (the paper) to worry about.

I always have trouble painting with reds and spend lots of time trying to find the right ones. But I have to admit I like the reds from QoR. They’re bright without being opaque, and they remain vibrant as they dry. The three reds I used in the tomatoes are Quinacridone Magenta, Permanent Alizarin Crimson and Pyrrole Red Light, along with a bit of Hansa Yellow Light. I am still not convinced that I would use QoR for a large watercolour, but for small sketches like this one with no large dark areas, I am satisfied with the results.