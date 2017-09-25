Rue Donegani

To capture the haze of this oddly warm and steamy September morning, I wanted to use a limited range of colours. After all, with conditions like this, most everything is muted and colourless. The Ultramarine Blue well on my palette was empty so instead I substituted Cobalt Blue. Mixed with Raw Sienna and Permanent Alizarin Crimson, it added an opaqueness to the darks that seemed ideal for the atmospheric scene. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 8″.