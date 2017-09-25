Rue Donegani

To capture the haze of this oddly warm and steamy September morning, I wanted to use a limited range of colours. After all, with conditions  like this, most everything is muted and colourless. The Ultramarine Blue well on my palette was empty so instead I substituted Cobalt Blue. Mixed with Raw Sienna and Permanent Alizarin Crimson, it added an opaqueness to the darks that seemed ideal for the atmospheric scene. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 8″.

  1. dkatiepowellart says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Beautiful image of what is probably not an inspiring place!

  2. Sue McKee says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    This is an amazing watercolour sketch book entry. I’m new to receiving your work and I’m so impressed. You are so incredibly prolific. I would love to know how long this little gem took you to do.? It’s lovely to be inspired. Sue McKee

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      September 25, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Hi Sue, Thanks so much for taking the time to write. This was actually quite a quick sketch. It took about 45 minutes, which for me is quite quick. I can sometimes take up to an hour for a sketch this size. Shari

  3. as posted says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Were you tempted to add more to your sketch, or did the starkness of the scene before you help to minimise the details? I enjoy looking at your work. Best wishes. Frank

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      September 25, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      HI Frank. Thanks so much for writing. There wasn’t much more to add to this. A boring parking lot scene rendered interesting by some good backlighting and a bit of haze. I initially wanted to add in the buildings of a strip mall on the left of this but I had to teach a class at school and needed to be realistic about the time. I knew that 45 minutes was about all the time I had! Shari

  4. Bernadette says:
    September 25, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    This is a a priceless work of art. I so enjoy the scene that most would never think of using for a watercolor focus. I love it! Thanks for the simplicity of a complex scene beautifully rendered.

  5. gaelle1947 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Brilliant in every way!!! (oh where are my sunglasses!!!)

  6. Joan Tavolott says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Your choice of colors is perfect for the light radiating off the silhouettes in the background. Well done!!

