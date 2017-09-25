Rue Donegani

Rue DoneganiPosted: September 25, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
To capture the haze of this oddly warm and steamy September morning, I wanted to use a limited range of colours. After all, with conditions like this, most everything is muted and colourless. The Ultramarine Blue well on my palette was empty so instead I substituted Cobalt Blue. Mixed with Raw Sienna and Permanent Alizarin Crimson, it added an opaqueness to the darks that seemed ideal for the atmospheric scene. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 8″ x 8″.
Beautiful image of what is probably not an inspiring place!
Thanks Katie. You’re right! Not a very beautiful place but there was some good light this morning. That helps to make an ordinary scene more interesting.
This is an amazing watercolour sketch book entry. I’m new to receiving your work and I’m so impressed. You are so incredibly prolific. I would love to know how long this little gem took you to do.? It’s lovely to be inspired. Sue McKee
Hi Sue, Thanks so much for taking the time to write. This was actually quite a quick sketch. It took about 45 minutes, which for me is quite quick. I can sometimes take up to an hour for a sketch this size. Shari
Were you tempted to add more to your sketch, or did the starkness of the scene before you help to minimise the details? I enjoy looking at your work. Best wishes. Frank
HI Frank. Thanks so much for writing. There wasn’t much more to add to this. A boring parking lot scene rendered interesting by some good backlighting and a bit of haze. I initially wanted to add in the buildings of a strip mall on the left of this but I had to teach a class at school and needed to be realistic about the time. I knew that 45 minutes was about all the time I had! Shari
This is a a priceless work of art. I so enjoy the scene that most would never think of using for a watercolor focus. I love it! Thanks for the simplicity of a complex scene beautifully rendered.
Brilliant in every way!!! (oh where are my sunglasses!!!)
Your choice of colors is perfect for the light radiating off the silhouettes in the background. Well done!!