Macdonald farm

Macdonald farmPosted: October 7, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
I had to take a few liberties with colour on this one. The leaves in Montreal have hardly started to change colour, but it’s Thanksgiving weekend and it just didn’t feel right to have so much green in a painting. I’ll admit, this was not my first try at painting the scene. It took a few attempts to find the right colour scheme, but once I eliminated the green completely it started to feel like I was moving in the right direction. I added some ochre and burnt umber to my palette and contrasted the cool of the buildings with the earth tones of the trees. Then it became autumn. Painted on Saunders Waterford paper, 15″ x 11″.
Ahhhh. The trees are so well done.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. You have been a great blessing to me. Your work inspires me.
Happy Thanksgiving! I guess with the odd weather this year the leaves are late turning. Love the contrast of the earth colors with the whites of the buildings. Lovely!!
I just love your greys – their colorful variety
That’s among the great harmony, values & composition – I almost wanted to grab a jacket but being in 92 degree Southern California, not doing that !!
Well done
The leaves are a perfect autumn color. Our leaves are also late in turning but are falling. This is another lovely painting.