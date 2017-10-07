Macdonald farm

I had to take a few liberties with colour on this one. The leaves in Montreal have hardly started to change colour, but it’s Thanksgiving weekend and it just didn’t feel right to have so much green in a painting. I’ll admit, this was not my first try at painting the scene. It took a few attempts to find the right colour scheme, but once I eliminated the green completely it started to feel like I was moving in the right direction. I added some ochre and burnt umber to my palette and contrasted the cool of the buildings with the earth tones of the trees. Then it became autumn. Painted on Saunders Waterford paper, 15″ x 11″.