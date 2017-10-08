Alice watches tv

Alice watches tvPosted: October 8, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
Seeing all the Inktober drawings on social media inspired me to draw Alice in pen today. I chose my Lamy Safari for this. It’s a pen I don’t use often for drawing because I find the nib too stiff, but today it seemed just right on the paper I was using. As for Alice, her modelling skills improve after a long session of chasing tennis balls in the park.
I like your sketch of Alice with pen and ink, perhaps better than the graphite version you did awhile back. I sometimes use the Lamy pen but recently changed to the Platinum Carbon Pen….seems to flow smoother in my sketchbook. I agree with you….the Lamy seems to be somewhat scratchy.
Hi Rene, I gave up drawing with the Lamy a long time although many of my friends use it with great ease and skill. But somehow when I was drawing Alice I picked it up and enjoyed using it again. Maybe scratchiness was just what I needed for this drawing.
Sweet Alice is always a welcomed subject in your blogs! I can really sense her personality (yes, even in repose!)
Thanks Gayle. I’m glad her personality comes across in this. I wanted to convey her fatigue and total relaxation!
Beautiful. My Lab often sleeps in the same position.
Thanks!
My Lab mix also lies in a similar way, but since she is black, it is difficult to see her lines. I really enjoy your drawings of Alice.
Thanks Jean. I used to have a brown lab and she was harder to draw for that same reason. I always had to have good lighting in the room to draw her successfully.
I always like seeing sweet Alice. She doesn’t look too amused by the TV watching:)
Beautiful drawing!
Thanks Missy!
I’ve been working on my hatching skills for Inktober this year, so I am studying your delicate hatching on Alice. Very nicely done.
-Tina
Thanks Tina! I am not following the prompts for Inktober but I do love drawing with ink so that will be the way I participate this year. I am not as diligent as others (like you) but I enjoy watching all the drawings go by.