Kalanchoe and Blood Bath

Posted: February 26, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |11 Comments

I spent a bit of time at the Montreal Botanical Gardens yesterday. The humid air and the plethora of vegetation was a welcome change from the grey weather we’ve been having in Montreal. It would have been nice to sketch in the butterfly exhibit but it was too crowded. Fortunately there are plenty of benches in the other greenhouses, as long as you don’t mind a constant drip on the back of your neck from the overhead sprinklers.

Kalanchoe

I sketched in both the cactus display and the orchid room. These sketches are in no way botanical illustrations — simply a bit of paint thrown on paper to reflect my joy at being surrounded by all of this exotic beauty.

Orchids

11 Comments on “Kalanchoe and Blood Bath”

  1. Lynn Wells says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Simply lovely. The colors are so fresh and lively. I feel like I was there.

  2. Alison says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Your joy is very clear in your painting. I love the exotic blooms. I would have enjoyed being there — yesterday was so dismal here. But when the storm passed, the sky was magnificent. I tried to capture it on paper but was unsuccessful.

  3. minervafm says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Beautiful orchids Shari! Yesterday I was at the Botanical Gardens too. Yes, very crowded for the butterflies, I wonder if a weekday would be more “sketcher friendly”

  4. Tylara says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:05 am

    these flowers are exquisite. Line quality, colour accuracy and delight transmission!

  5. Bernadette says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Great to see the liveliness of life at this time of year when grey overshadows all around me. Your botanical sketches are wonderful.
    Yesterday we had periodic glimpses of color when the sun peeked through.

  6. Fairweather Walker says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:30 am

    So beautiful! I wish your blog had a big Like button.

  7. Dee Ludwig says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    I got exotic flowers for my birthday, so I am loving the beauty of yours! They were so strange, I was afraid to paint them…

  8. pegjuanita says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    OMG!!! So SO Lovely!! Can we please have MORE?!?!

  9. Judy Sopher says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Lovely seems to be the best word.I love sketches of this type. And the colors of the orchids. I miss the cacti when we lived in NM. At the time, I didn’t think to paint them. How about the names of the orchids!! Wouldn’t want a quiz on them.

  10. ehwilson2013 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    These are so lovely! As you said, they are not botanical illustrations, but instead they have a fresh energy that botanical illustrations would miss!

  11. Leslie Blackwell says:
    February 26, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Gorgeous colours and shapes!

