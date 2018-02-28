La vieille grange

La vieille grangePosted: February 28, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
On days in February and March when grey skies and dirty snow surround us, I go off in a desperate search for something colourful to sketch. The colour can be on anything — store signage, a yellow house exterior, or even farm equipment. It’s been some time since I’ve sketched at The Old Barn, at Macdonald Farm, but I know I can always count on finding interesting tidbits to sketch there. Painted on two pages of a Handbook Journal, 8″ x 8″.
Amaising what you can find if you look hard enough.
Yellow, red ocre, payne gray with a touch of blue.
Beautifull.
Such an excellent idea: searching for subjects with COLOR for these long gray winter days. Just today. I saw early bulb shoots, promising the return of natural color soon. You created a bright, happy painting even apart from the pops of color.
Farm equipment is so interesting. This makes a lovely painting. the balance of the yellow machines and the wires above–and, of course, your use of shadows puling it all together. One question–pencil drawing first? what pencil do you use?