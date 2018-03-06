OneWeek100People: Days 1 & 2

Yikes, I have a lot of catching up to do if I hope to get to 100 people by Friday. I guess I’m busier at school than I was last year.

I started off this challenge at Tim Horton’s on Monday morning and spent a bit of time drawing there. It didn’t go as well as planned because I left there without a free donut, but I did manage to sketch a few people.

What I love the most about this exercise is trying to develop the skill you need to capture people quickly. You never know when they are going to get up and leave, so I try to put in the big silhouettes first, and if they stick around I add details and tone. I should have been working in colour because the guy on the right was wearing a bright red shirt and a white and red striped tie.

I tried to draw the people waiting in line for coffee but the line moved quickly and I had to give up most of these part way through. But that’s the challenge, right?

Today I drew in the school cafeteria, where the students make great models. This time I used a water-soluble brush pen and a water brush. At the end of day two, I’ve sketched 14 people. See what I mean about catching up?