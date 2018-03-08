Interview in this issue of “The Art of Watercolour”Posted: March 8, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
I’ve been buying the beautifully produced “The Art of Watercolour” magazine for many years on the newsstands, so when they contacted me a while back for an interview, it was quite a thrill. As always, this issue is packed with great articles. The print edition will be around until May, and it’s also available as a digital download. Many thanks to Caroline Duchesnes for this!
