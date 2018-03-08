Interview in this issue of “The Art of Watercolour”

I’ve been buying the beautifully produced “The Art of Watercolour” magazine for many years on the newsstands, so when they contacted me a while back for an interview, it was quite a thrill. As always, this issue is packed with great articles. The print edition will be around until May, and it’s also available as a digital download. Many thanks to Caroline Duchesnes for this!