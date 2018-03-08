Interview in this issue of “The Art of Watercolour”

I’ve been buying the beautifully produced “The Art of Watercolour” magazine for many years on the newsstands, so when they contacted me a while back for an interview, it was quite a thrill. As always, this issue is packed with great articles. The print edition will be around until May, and it’s also available as a digital download. Many thanks to Caroline Duchesnes for this!Cover and page.jpg

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Congrats 🙂

  2. Jane Wright says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Quite a coup, congratulations!

  3. Gia says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Congratulations, Shari. For an excellent artist, sketcher, this is indeed well deserved, and about time.

  4. minervafm says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Congratulations Shari!

  5. laraarleninow says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Shari – you never cease to amaze… Congratulations on the published interview. How exciting! May this lead to more and more interest, your work is beautiful. xx Lara

  6. karim waked says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Congratulations! Great shot of you as well.
    xx

    •••Karimobile

  7. worldofdifferenceartblog says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    congratulations well deserved I must get this months magazine,

