One Week 100 People: the final dozen
Posted: March 9, 2018
My total output of people drawings never even approached 50 this week. It’s midterm and there was just too much to do at school. But I was determined that today I would churn out a few sketches so I carried my sketchbook with me to the hair salon and followed that with a visit to McDonald’s.
My people sketches always tend to be a bit flat, like cartoon characters — the heads too small, not enough distance between eyes and ears — so my goal today was to capture volume.
The tools I am using are not very precise — a brush pen and a water brush which often releases too much water — but I like that. You can’t get too finicky with the brush which means you have to move on to the next sketch.
Today was the first day I felt like the drawing was loosening up, perhaps because it’s the end of the week and I’m more relaxed.
Most of the people at McDonald’s sit for a long time so I was able to draw a little bit slower than on other days. I kept on drawing even if I had a false start, like the sketch of the older gentleman with the baseball cap.
My favourites from the week are the last two because I feel I captured a bit of character as well as volume — the lady who was having lunch and listening intently to her daughter tell her that a woman seated behind was drawing her, and the older man who spent a good long time staring into space, just contemplating life.
I really believe in the process of constant practice with drawing, and like last year during this challenge, things do start to happen after a few dozen sketches. Have a look online (do a search using #oneweek100people2018) and see what other people have been sketching. You’ll see what I mean!
I tried. I drew 2. And then we had a leak in the house, and that was it! Nice studies despite the busy schedule.
i know what you mean. Last night i was at an opening reception at a museum. The faces were so fascinating that it wasn’t long before pencil and tiny sketch book came out. i guess i did about 30 quick character sketches before people started to notice and i had to stop. They got better as i went along. And it was fun!
I’d love to have the chutzpah to do real drawings like you do.
Glad you got to do more today. I completed my 100! I did the last ones today on an outing to a private maple sugar camp. Will post last batch tomorrow when I have better light to take photos. What a great experience. I’m hooked.