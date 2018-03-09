One Week 100 People: the final dozen

My total output of people drawings never even approached 50 this week. It’s midterm and there was just too much to do at school. But I was determined that today I would churn out a few sketches so I carried my sketchbook with me to the hair salon and followed that with a visit to McDonald’s.

My people sketches always tend to be a bit flat, like cartoon characters — the heads too small, not enough distance between eyes and ears — so my goal today was to capture volume.

The tools I am using are not very precise — a brush pen and a water brush which often releases too much water — but I like that. You can’t get too finicky with the brush which means you have to move on to the next sketch.

Today was the first day I felt like the drawing was loosening up, perhaps because it’s the end of the week and I’m more relaxed.

Most of the people at McDonald’s sit for a long time so I was able to draw a little bit slower than on other days. I kept on drawing even if I had a false start, like the sketch of the older gentleman with the baseball cap.

My favourites from the week are the last two because I feel I captured a bit of character as well as volume — the lady who was having lunch and listening intently to her daughter tell her that a woman seated behind was drawing her, and the older man who spent a good long time staring into space, just contemplating life.

I really believe in the process of constant practice with drawing, and like last year during this challenge, things do start to happen after a few dozen sketches. Have a look online (do a search using #oneweek100people2018) and see what other people have been sketching. You’ll see what I mean!