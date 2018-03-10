Dog walk

I was out early this morning, sketching a snowy scene in Pointe Claire. I suspect that winter is not entirely over, but as it warms up the snow gradually gets dirtier and the sludge heaps that are left are not very pretty to paint. In the morning I share the street with the dog walkers who look at me suspiciously, parked in my car with a sketchbook resting on the steering wheel. What could I be recording at that hour of the morning, they wonder. Little do they know that it is them.

ManandDog

  1. gaelle1947 says:
    March 10, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Spectacular! Nothing beats watercolor for those clean crisp whites!!!

  2. Judy Sopher says:
    March 10, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Super! You’ve really captured the feel of a cold morning. With 2 dogs-how well I know that morning walk. I know you’re tired of snow and winter but I will miss your snow paintings.

  3. Mary says:
    March 10, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Shari you made me laugh out loud with your writing about your stealth sketching! I needed that laugh today along with your beautiful colors. You brightened my day as usual!

  4. Alison says:
    March 10, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Glad you got out early to capture the lovely, but fleeting winter light. It’s snowing again out by me.

  5. Leslie says:
    March 10, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Awesome colour and shapes!

  6. andre savard. says:
    March 10, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Love the reflecion of the melting snow on the street.

  7. a magic moment with holly says:
    March 10, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    6 dittos to all the above. I/we love you posts.

