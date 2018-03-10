Dog walkPosted: March 10, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I was out early this morning, sketching a snowy scene in Pointe Claire. I suspect that winter is not entirely over, but as it warms up the snow gradually gets dirtier and the sludge heaps that are left are not very pretty to paint. In the morning I share the street with the dog walkers who look at me suspiciously, parked in my car with a sketchbook resting on the steering wheel. What could I be recording at that hour of the morning, they wonder. Little do they know that it is them.
Spectacular! Nothing beats watercolor for those clean crisp whites!!!
Super! You’ve really captured the feel of a cold morning. With 2 dogs-how well I know that morning walk. I know you’re tired of snow and winter but I will miss your snow paintings.
Shari you made me laugh out loud with your writing about your stealth sketching! I needed that laugh today along with your beautiful colors. You brightened my day as usual!
Glad you got out early to capture the lovely, but fleeting winter light. It’s snowing again out by me.
Awesome colour and shapes!
Love the reflecion of the melting snow on the street.
6 dittos to all the above. I/we love you posts.