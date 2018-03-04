Sunday afternoon dog drawings

Sunday afternoon dog drawingsPosted: March 4, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
I thought I might do a detailed drawing of Alice chewing on a bone, but quickly realized that this would be more like the thirty second poses at the start a life drawing session. As soon as you draw the quick gesture, the model changes position.At some point Alice grew tired of the bone and got up, hoping for a walk. When I told her to sit back down, she grunted and turned her back to me. This was a good opportunity for me to practice foreshortening.
When the leash still did not materialize, she turned herself around, sat on the bone, and stared at me. By the time I got around to drawing her eyes, she was starting to nod off.
Her final act of defiance was to fall over and play dead. And then she got her walk. Sketched on Stillman & Birn Nova Series tan paper.
Absolutely delightful stills of a “Dog Day Afternoon”!!!
Thanks Gayle!
Ha! Poor Alice… Wonderful drawings, though.
She got her walk eventually! Thanks Lois.
Aww, sounds like something my dog would do. XD ❤ gotta love those puppers.
You sure do!
Dog sketching is really hard Shari — and you nailed it!
I think I’m better at drawing dogs than people. I wonder why?? Thanks Jane.
Hum… I do get that Shari! For me I am actually shy to draw in front of people and especially if drawing people. Sometimes it is not appreciated…. LOL -))) I have had some wild encounters when drawing some people!
I know exactly what you mean Jane. Drawing people can be awkward. I have a hard time drawing people I know because their faces are so familiar and I am worried that I won’t get a likeness. (Dogs, of course, will never take offence!) Drawing people I don’t know is even harder because of the moment when they realize they are being drawn. Yes, there have been some strange moments, but usually if you show them the drawing they are quite pleased to help out. I always tell them I am working on a school project to draw as many people as I can in a day. That usually does the trick.
Hah… thanks for the tip Shari -)))
Gotta love Alice! Good luck with the ” one week 100 people challenge”. Easier than finding 100 dogs, I’m sure.
awww, Alice is a pouter like my Lab…haha. Thank you for sharing your life with others. It is an inspiration. I love all your work. xx
Shari,
Wonderful drawings. Thanks so much.
tim
>
Your Alice is my favourite model! Thank you!
I absolutely agree with you. Alice has no need to talk since her actions speak far louder than words (or barks)!
These are so great! The tan paper with white accents gives them life.
I have been trying to draw my dogs for years. Very difficult. (even worse trying to photograph them) I once earned some money painting dog portraits in egg tempera—that was many years ago and from photographs so that doesn’t count. But you have captured Alice in various poses and that is better than a photo.And the tan paper really works. Have to try that with my 2 mutts.
Thanks for the inspiration.
You captured the poses so incredibly well what a lovely live session with a super model !
Lovely use of brush pen with pencils. The rear view is great.
Fun sketches of her “attitude.” Persistence paid off for both of you.
I was frustrated with the Porto workshop registration…even though I tried several times I got closed out of your workshops. Shadows in the alley seems like such a great subject for me. I’m going to keep checking back because I was told things might open up as we get close to the date for people to cancel if needed. I’m hoping to be in Porto for over a week sketching, so maybe I will get to see you out and about anyway…or luck out and get to see your demo.