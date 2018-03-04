Sunday afternoon dog drawings

I thought I might do a detailed drawing of Alice chewing on a bone, but quickly realized that this would be more like the thirty second poses at the start a life drawing session. As soon as you draw the quick gesture, the model changes position. At some point Alice grew tired of the bone and got up, hoping for a walk. When I told her to sit back down, she grunted and turned her back to me. This was a good opportunity for me to practice foreshortening.

When the leash still did not materialize, she turned herself around, sat on the bone, and stared at me. By the time I got around to drawing her eyes, she was starting to nod off.

Her final act of defiance was to fall over and play dead. And then she got her walk. Sketched on Stillman & Birn Nova Series tan paper.