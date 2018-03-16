Last night at life drawing

Posted: March 16, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

My favourite sketch of last night’s life drawing session was when I got bored drawing the model and started drawing the other artists in the room. Aino was so focused on completing her oil portrait that she didn’t see me drawing her at all. It’s really fascinating to watch someone paint — something we almost never do since we are usually so focussed on the model ourselves. Aino leans in to see the details in the model’s face, then she makes a stroke or two. She changes the colour on her brush and leans in again to measure, to check, to compare. Two or three strokes go down and then the cycle repeats itself. The brushes in her hand are in constant motion. I found the process of drawing her much more interesting than drawing the model, perhaps because of the intensity of her focus compared with the passive pose of the model. Something to think about for next session.

Aino

Here are some of the drawings I did of our model Paul, before drawing Aino.

Paul1

Paul2

Paul4

6 Comments on “Last night at life drawing”

  1. hyllaevans says:
    March 16, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    You really captured her intensity, her focus, even her Soltek! Much more content there than the model posed.

    Well done!

    Hylla Evans

    http://www.EvansEncaustics.com

    >

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Your comments are equally as fascinating as your drawings. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  3. Alison says:
    March 16, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    I know Aino! You really captured her perfectly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s