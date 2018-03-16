Last night at life drawing

My favourite sketch of last night’s life drawing session was when I got bored drawing the model and started drawing the other artists in the room. Aino was so focused on completing her oil portrait that she didn’t see me drawing her at all. It’s really fascinating to watch someone paint — something we almost never do since we are usually so focussed on the model ourselves. Aino leans in to see the details in the model’s face, then she makes a stroke or two. She changes the colour on her brush and leans in again to measure, to check, to compare. Two or three strokes go down and then the cycle repeats itself. The brushes in her hand are in constant motion. I found the process of drawing her much more interesting than drawing the model, perhaps because of the intensity of her focus compared with the passive pose of the model. Something to think about for next session.

Here are some of the drawings I did of our model Paul, before drawing Aino.