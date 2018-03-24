The Village: an exhibition of my Pointe-Claire watercolours

If you’ve been following this blog for a while you may know that I’ve been painting scenes of Pointe-Claire Village for years. I often stop there on my way to school for a quick sketch, or set up my easel in the shade of a willow in the park with a view of the boats in the yacht club. I frequently paint the same corners in many seasons and often go back to draw the iconic windmill on lazy August days.

Now it’s my pleasure to have a show and sale of those paintings at Studio 77, a cafe and exhibition space in the town where they were painted. The show opens on Saturday, March 31. If you’re in Montreal, join me at the vernissage from 6-8 pm, or stop by Studio 77 for a latte any day until April 29. It’s located at 271 Bord-du-Lac in Pointe Claire.

  1. TonyU says:
    March 24, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    So wish I could be there. Hope it goes well Shari!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Tony, I wish you could be there too! Ah, come on, hop on a plane and visit for the weekend. We could work in some sketching too. It’s starting to feel like spring in Montreal.

  2. Lisa at Greenbow says:
    March 24, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Congrats on your exhibition. I hope it all goes well and you sell lots of paintings.

  3. angmacleod says:
    March 24, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Can’t wait! Well done!

  4. Bernadette says:
    March 24, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    How wonderful for the people of Montreal, Pointe Claire, and we who follow your travels near and far from home. I am excited for you and this great opportunity to present your daily works of art in such a grand way. God bless you for the joy you bring to others through your gifts.

  5. Alison says:
    March 24, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Looking forward to it! Lovely invitation design.

  6. joantav says:
    March 24, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Your show sounds like it will be wonderful and will be a big hit!

  7. Dee Ludwig says:
    March 24, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Pretending your paintings have been the imaginary village in the Louise Penny mysteries I am reading…an imaginary village near Montreal called Three Pines.

  8. Dineke (aka Senta) says:
    March 25, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Congratulations!

  9. anne farmer says:
    March 25, 2018 at 7:09 am

    The invitation picture is luminous! Would love to see the original. Bit far oof though. Good luck!

