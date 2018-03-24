The Village: an exhibition of my Pointe-Claire watercolours

The Village: an exhibition of my Pointe-Claire watercoloursPosted: March 24, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
If you’ve been following this blog for a while you may know that I’ve been painting scenes of Pointe-Claire Village for years. I often stop there on my way to school for a quick sketch, or set up my easel in the shade of a willow in the park with a view of the boats in the yacht club. I frequently paint the same corners in many seasons and often go back to draw the iconic windmill on lazy August days.
Now it’s my pleasure to have a show and sale of those paintings at Studio 77, a cafe and exhibition space in the town where they were painted. The show opens on Saturday, March 31. If you’re in Montreal, join me at the vernissage from 6-8 pm, or stop by Studio 77 for a latte any day until April 29. It’s located at 271 Bord-du-Lac in Pointe Claire.
