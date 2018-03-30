Stella with her eyes open

This is only one of many drawings I did of Stella last night, but this captures her the best. Her face is not an easy one to draw (come to think of it no face is ever easy to draw) but it’s one that’s full of character and beauty. The amazing thing about most of the models we have in life drawing studio is their capacity to stay awake during a single pose three-hour evening session. I know I would be nodding off. No doubt this is a testament to their experience. Sketched in black Conté on Strathmore Pastel paper.