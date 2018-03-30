Stella with her eyes open

This is only one of many drawings I did of Stella last night, but this captures her the best. Her face is not an easy one to draw (come to think of it no face is ever easy to draw) but it’s one that’s full of character and beauty. The amazing thing about most of the models we have in life drawing studio is their capacity to stay awake during a single pose three-hour evening session. I know I would be nodding off. No doubt this is a testament to their experience. Sketched in black Conté on Strathmore Pastel paper.

Stella

6 Comments on “Stella with her eyes open”

  1. Carol says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    nice job Shari! You have such strong drawing skills.

  2. Bernadette says:
    March 30, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Very Nice! I especially like the cast shadows that serve as background to the figure.
    As she sits for hours long…I wonder…what she thinks about.
    Thanks for sharing both your works and thoughts.

  3. Alison says:
    March 30, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Lovely… the hand is great. I’m imagining her tapping them on her wrist in anticipation of the end.

  4. joantav says:
    March 30, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Nicely done!!!

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    March 31, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Also like the strong shadows. And her expression that you captured. .How can any model sit still that long? No break?

  6. Monique says:
    March 31, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Fantastic..and I bet many of us recognize a feature in someone we know.Il n’y a rien a ton épreuve!(a should have an accent..;0)

