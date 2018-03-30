Stella with her eyes open

Stella with her eyes openPosted: March 30, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This is only one of many drawings I did of Stella last night, but this captures her the best. Her face is not an easy one to draw (come to think of it no face is ever easy to draw) but it’s one that’s full of character and beauty. The amazing thing about most of the models we have in life drawing studio is their capacity to stay awake during a single pose three-hour evening session. I know I would be nodding off. No doubt this is a testament to their experience. Sketched in black Conté on Strathmore Pastel paper.
nice job Shari! You have such strong drawing skills.
Very Nice! I especially like the cast shadows that serve as background to the figure.
As she sits for hours long…I wonder…what she thinks about.
Thanks for sharing both your works and thoughts.
Lovely… the hand is great. I’m imagining her tapping them on her wrist in anticipation of the end.
Nicely done!!!
Also like the strong shadows. And her expression that you captured. .How can any model sit still that long? No break?
Fantastic..and I bet many of us recognize a feature in someone we know.Il n’y a rien a ton épreuve!(a should have an accent..;0)