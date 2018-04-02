The exuberant bouquet

The exuberant bouquetPosted: April 2, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This bouquet wasn’t exuberant when I received it the other evening. It was quietly waiting for me at Studio 77— a gift from my loving family at the opening of my show — tightly wrapped in cellophane and tied with raffia. But once unwrapped and left to its own devices in a vase, it has slowly opened into the most beautiful expression of spring that I’ve ever seen. Unlike the past-their-prime discounted grocery store blooms that I buy for myself, these are the real deal. Tall tulips, bright daffodils, elegant irises. I want to enjoy their beauty for as long as I can.
As for the show, the vernissage was a success on all accounts — a great crowd, good wine and lots of positive feedback. Thanks to everyone who stopped by and to David at Studio 77 for the hospitality and the opportunity to exhibit. The show continues until April 29.
Congratulations, Shari! I’d have loved to have seen your exhibition. Pity I live so far away. I asked a friend of mine who lives in Brossard to visit Studio 77 to see your work.
You are the best!!
🙂 Pam
Pam, I wish you could have been here! I guess you still have friends here from your Montreal days. Great to hear from you.
Congratulations! Beautiful gift and beautiful painting. Love the way you captured the flowers!
Thanks so much Jean. It was a wonderful gift.
Congrats on your successful show!!! Now if we could get a workshop that includes florals… this is beatifull, again.
Congratulations on the show. One day I’ll see your stuff in person. Are you coming out West anytime soon