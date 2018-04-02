The exuberant bouquet

This bouquet wasn’t exuberant when I received it the other evening. It was quietly waiting for me at Studio 77— a gift from my loving family at the opening of my show — tightly wrapped in cellophane and tied with raffia. But once unwrapped and left to its own devices in a vase, it has slowly opened into the most beautiful expression of spring that I’ve ever seen. Unlike the past-their-prime discounted grocery store blooms that I buy for myself, these are the real deal. Tall tulips, bright daffodils, elegant irises. I want to enjoy their beauty for as long as I can.

As for the show, the vernissage was a success on all accounts — a great crowd, good wine and lots of positive feedback. Thanks to everyone who stopped by and to David at Studio 77 for the hospitality and the opportunity to exhibit. The show continues until April 29.