Spring Cleaning

It’s a rainy day in Montreal, so a good time to do studio stuff, like cleaning out my palette. The 18 colours in my Heritage travel palette change often but in spring it’s great to scrub it out, get rid of the winter mud in the corners, and fill it up again.

Fresh paint is like candy. When the palette is newly stocked with colour, you don’t know what to pick. Each colour is equally delicious.

The pigments are mostly the same as what I had in here before, with a few small changes:

Quinacridone Gold has been replaced by New Gamboge. Both are warm yellows, but New Gamboge will be easier to obtain in the near future as the stocks of Quin. Gold pigment run out.

Organic Vermilion has been replaced by Cadmium Red because I wanted a true red, and Vermilion is more orangey.

Prussian Blue replaces Phthalo Blue. I like the greens it makes much more — a little duller and a little more like the greens you find in nature.

Sepia replaces Burnt Umber. I’ve been looking at John Yardley’s work lately and love what he does with Sepia, so thought I’d give it a go. If I don’t use it, out it will go in the next round.

Raw Sienna and Yellow Ochre both have a permanent spot on the palette, and even though they look the same, they perform different functions in a painting. I love the transparent warm glow I can give to a sky with a light wash of Raw Sienna. And Yellow Ochre is invaluable when you need an opaque warm tone.

So there you have it. A clean closet and a new spring wardrobe.