Today is green gold

While out for my morning walk with the dog I noticed the very first dots of pale green on some shrubs near the foundation of a neighbour’s house. Barely discernible really, unless you stopped and stared, but definitely there. I took this sighting as some sort of sign to rush home, pull out a tube of Daniel Smith Green Gold and plod on with my project of painting the little-used colours in my paint drawer .

I have to say that this was not an easy one. With some overripe pears and a few limes in front of me, I attempted to paint a little countertop still life. But unlike previous experiments with Carmine and Hooker’s Green, you can’t get dark values with this yellowish green. At least nothing that approximates the dark tone of a lime. I knew that before starting, of course, which begs the question: why did I choose limes to paint? But I’m still happy I tried, because the point of this exercise is more about getting to know your pigments as they come out of the tube (both diluted and a full strength), and less about creating accurate colour. And I look forward to using some Green Gold in the coming weeks as the trees buds start to burst.