I took some liberties with colour today. The woods are still quite monochrome, with just the tiniest bits of moss starting to emerge (as well as a pepperoni pizza that was under the snow) but it’s impossible not to see colour if you stand and observe for a bit. I painted standing up, with my sketchbook in my hand, my palette clipped to the book, and a water container in a bag over my shoulder. A pileated woodpecker knocked on a tree above my head, and in a schoolyard nearby a basketball was dribbled on the ground again and again. I am not the only one who is happy to be outdoors.

StoodintheWoods.jpg

3 Comments on “Stood in the woods”

  1. gaelle1947 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    ok…now I’m looking for that pizza. Haha! Wonderful plain air experience so well rendered and so well narrated, as usual.

  2. Bernadette says:
    April 28, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    You are exceptionally dedicated to daily sketches. I enjoy your art and narration of all that surrounds you when you take your supplies in hand to paint outdoors. You are able to see beyond the mundane and make both an Interesting composition as well as an amusing story line that brings a smile to many. Thank you for sharing.

  3. Gerri Dauer says:
    April 28, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Shari, I was looking at your palette of 18 colors, which looks lovely! If you were to travel light with that palette which 6 would you leave off? Thanks!

