Stood in the woods

I took some liberties with colour today. The woods are still quite monochrome, with just the tiniest bits of moss starting to emerge (as well as a pepperoni pizza that was under the snow) but it’s impossible not to see colour if you stand and observe for a bit. I painted standing up, with my sketchbook in my hand, my palette clipped to the book, and a water container in a bag over my shoulder. A pileated woodpecker knocked on a tree above my head, and in a schoolyard nearby a basketball was dribbled on the ground again and again. I am not the only one who is happy to be outdoors.