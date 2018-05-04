Artist killed by bouquet

All week I’ve been looking forward to painting a spectacular bouquet of flowers that’s on my counter — tiny yellow roses, a few long-stemmed red tulips, a fragrant hyacinth, and a giant, bursting pink peony. With a bit of free time on this rainy Friday afternoon I set myself up with a full palette of fresh colour and the best of intentions. But no matter what the angle was, no matter how I turned the vase, or stood or sat, nothing worked out for me. Bad planning, maybe? End of semester fatigue perhaps? Too ambitious a project after a long week? I don’t really know the answer. But what I do know is that the bouquet killed me and all I could muster up after many hours of frustration was a monochromatic still life. I guess some things are just too beautiful to paint.

  1. loisajay says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    You know this post title scared me! Thank goodness you are alright, Shari.

  2. karim waked says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Sweet.

    xx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  3. Lynn says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I love your mono work and you will too , tomorrow … Because you now have a detailed value plan and your colour choices can just be your favorites. So many times I have read that the colors don’t matter if your values are correct! No doubt you’ve heard this as well. So now you can get up fresh in the morning and your work is half done. I’m thinking of the old children’s story which alternates “Unfortunely” then the next page spins that situation into “Fortunely”.

  4. Dee Ludwig says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Even your mess looks good to me!

  5. bmweeks says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Somethings happen for the best. This is beautiful!

  6. Marie says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Maybe it was meant to be a monochromatic, …..because you nailed it!

  7. Jess T. says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I agree with you that some things are just too beautiful to paint! I’ve tried to sketch a portrait of my boyfriend before and thank god he didn’t see it. I made his face look like a potato. I love the blue hues though, it seems perfect for the flowers.

  8. a magic moment with holly says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I was fascinated by this whole idea of being”killed” by color and I think Lynn has the answer; might you paint it again but without worrying about the real colors?

  9. Mary McLaughlin says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    I love this painting! It has so much life force in it that it makes my heart sing. The values are wonderful! I also love your naked honesty about your struggles – I love that about you – your genuineness as a human being. You make me feel braver about my own struggles and you give me courage to take risks. The title made me laugh – I thought, oh yeah, I totally get it – been there, done that, died many times over myself! Sending you gratitude for who you are as both a painter and as a person.

