St. Joseph in the sun

Posted: May 6, 2018

I love working with triads of primary colour because of the harmonious mixes you can get. Here’s a new triad of colours I’ve been testing out for painting brick — something we have a lot of in Montreal. Start with Quinacridone Rose and Azo Yellow for the reddish colour of the brick. The yellow adds a nice glow to the areas in sun. If the mix is too rosy looking, add a spot of Cobalt Blue. As you move into the shadow areas you want that warm reddish colour to move towards a cool colour, so add some more Cobalt Blue into the mix. It worked really well for my favourite row of buildings along Boulevard St. Joseph in Lachine.

StJoseph

6 Comments

  1. nelvanl says:
    May 6, 2018 at 11:21 am

    What a terrific triad. And a gorgeous sketch.

  2. nikkidowd says:
    May 6, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I love this, Sheri! Please visit us in Austin!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      May 6, 2018 at 11:31 am

      Thanks so much Nikki! I would love to visit Austin. If you have a group of sketchers and want a workshop, just let me know. I will soon be planning for 2019, and we can add Austin to the list!

  3. jansiking says:
    May 6, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I love this wonderful limited palette!!!

  4. Alison says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    And it produced a lovely violet for the roofs. It too mention the spark of green on the bins. Great sketch, so evocative of this part of Montreal.

