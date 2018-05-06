St. Joseph in the sun

St. Joseph in the sunPosted: May 6, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I love working with triads of primary colour because of the harmonious mixes you can get. Here’s a new triad of colours I’ve been testing out for painting brick — something we have a lot of in Montreal. Start with Quinacridone Rose and Azo Yellow for the reddish colour of the brick. The yellow adds a nice glow to the areas in sun. If the mix is too rosy looking, add a spot of Cobalt Blue. As you move into the shadow areas you want that warm reddish colour to move towards a cool colour, so add some more Cobalt Blue into the mix. It worked really well for my favourite row of buildings along Boulevard St. Joseph in Lachine.
What a terrific triad. And a gorgeous sketch.
Thanks! It was a joy to be sketching on a sunny day.
I love this, Sheri! Please visit us in Austin!
Thanks so much Nikki! I would love to visit Austin. If you have a group of sketchers and want a workshop, just let me know. I will soon be planning for 2019, and we can add Austin to the list!
I love this wonderful limited palette!!!
And it produced a lovely violet for the roofs. It too mention the spark of green on the bins. Great sketch, so evocative of this part of Montreal.