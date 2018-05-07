Laundry dayPosted: May 7, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 1 Comment
After a long winter, any opportunity to observe a bit of light and shadow outdoors, even on laundry day, is welcome. The two blue shirts were great fun to sketch, because of the movement, the stripes and the shadow shapes. It almost made me want to do more laundry, just so I could hang it up and watch it dry. Sketched in a Handbook Travelogue Watercolour Journal.
Wonderful. Complete with clothespins. Love the shadows. I don’t have a clothesline (Nor clothespins) No matter what–I never want to do more laundry. I notice that you said “almost.” Ha.