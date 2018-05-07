Laundry day

Posted: May 7, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |1 Comment

After a long winter, any opportunity to observe a bit of light and shadow outdoors, even on laundry day, is welcome. The two blue shirts were great fun to sketch, because of the movement, the stripes and the shadow shapes. It almost made me want to do more laundry, just so I could hang it up and watch it dry. Sketched in a Handbook Travelogue Watercolour Journal.

LaundryDay

One Comment on “Laundry day”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Wonderful. Complete with clothespins. Love the shadows. I don’t have a clothesline (Nor clothespins) No matter what–I never want to do more laundry. I notice that you said “almost.” Ha.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s