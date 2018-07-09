Workshop in Provence, group two

I’m on the train headed up to Alsace for a few days before making my way to Portugal. Sadly, my two outstanding weeks in Provence with French Escapade are over.

Since the second week of teaching (and the locations) was basically a repetition of the first, I thought I’d post some highlights from my student’s sketchbooks. No colour correction on these unfortunately, but as you’ll see, again, a very talented group!

A few of my demos:

As you can see, we packed a lot into our fabulous week, but we couldn’t have done it without our guides Jackie and Marie, who made teaching this group so easy because they so thoughtfully took care of everything else.

10 Comments on “Workshop in Provence, group two”

  1. parikhitdutta says:
    July 9, 2018 at 11:01 am

    These are beautiful!

  2. Carol says:
    July 9, 2018 at 11:12 am

    delightful

  3. monique says:
    July 9, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    So lovely! All of them!!

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    July 9, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    These are just wonderful. What a good group.

    When will you be home?

  5. ChesapkLady says:
    July 10, 2018 at 10:58 am

    You are right, what an amazingly talented group — I am impressed and ENVIOUS! Well done, ALL!

  6. joantav says:
    July 10, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Looks like a talented group and they had lovely results. How lucky they were to have you leading them!

