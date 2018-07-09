Workshop in Provence, group two

I’m on the train headed up to Alsace for a few days before making my way to Portugal. Sadly, my two outstanding weeks in Provence with French Escapade are over.

Since the second week of teaching (and the locations) was basically a repetition of the first, I thought I’d post some highlights from my student’s sketchbooks. No colour correction on these unfortunately, but as you’ll see, again, a very talented group!

A few of my demos:

As you can see, we packed a lot into our fabulous week, but we couldn’t have done it without our guides Jackie and Marie, who made teaching this group so easy because they so thoughtfully took care of everything else.