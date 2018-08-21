GladioliPosted: August 21, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
You might already know how to make gladioli last a long time, but I learned something new this week. This is info straight from the vendor at the market who sells these flowers and nothing else: if you want gladioli to last a long time the trick is to use ice cubes. Change the water twice a day and each time, add some ice cubes. Cut the base of the stems once a day. Keep out of full sun. The flowers will open slowly and last all week. I bought these on Saturday and they were completely closed but this method seems to work as predicted.
Wow! Super beau! Bravo! vraiment! Beaucoup d’émotion en couleurs!
Oh, c’est gentil!! Merci beaucoup!
Beautiful!
thanks Denise!
Shari, you captured beautifully the spirit of these flowers, they are so alive and expressive! Gladioli were the favorite flower of a dear relative of mine, so this post touches my heart a bit deeper. PS Is this merchant located at the Jean Talon market?
this is beautiful!
Wow! A gorgeous sketch AND cut flower tips. I have to admit, when I saw the title “gladioli” I thought “hmmm, that’s a tough flower to paint”. Once again, you have truly captured the essence of this particular bloom.
Now I learned something new, too. Wow. These are lovely.
the colour is amazing. its beautiful
Beautiful!
Gorgeous. Keep wanting another Craftsy class on how you paint flowers. The violet flowers and color of the background with the faint view out the window–wonderful touch.
It is as I said on IG..glorious:)Thanks for the tips too..