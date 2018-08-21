Gladioli

You might already know how to make gladioli last a long time, but I learned something new this week. This is info straight from the vendor at the market who sells these flowers and nothing else: if you want gladioli to last a long time the trick is to use ice cubes. Change the water twice a day and each time, add some ice cubes. Cut the base of the stems once a day. Keep out of full sun. The flowers will open slowly and last all week. I bought these on Saturday and they were completely closed but this method seems to work as predicted.

13 Comments on “Gladioli”

  1. lise says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Wow! Super beau! Bravo! vraiment! Beaucoup d’émotion en couleurs!

  2. Denise says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Beautiful!

  3. minervafm says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Shari, you captured beautifully the spirit of these flowers, they are so alive and expressive! Gladioli were the favorite flower of a dear relative of mine, so this post touches my heart a bit deeper. PS Is this merchant located at the Jean Talon market?

  4. blissfullycreating says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    this is beautiful!

  5. Alison says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Wow! A gorgeous sketch AND cut flower tips. I have to admit, when I saw the title “gladioli” I thought “hmmm, that’s a tough flower to paint”. Once again, you have truly captured the essence of this particular bloom.

  6. DiniAlice says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Now I learned something new, too. Wow. These are lovely.

  7. thereluctantpoet says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.

  8. supriwahyu says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    the colour is amazing. its beautiful

  9. Sharon Chapman says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Beautiful!

  10. Judy Sopher says:
    August 22, 2018 at 3:02 am

    Gorgeous. Keep wanting another Craftsy class on how you paint flowers. The violet flowers and color of the background with the faint view out the window–wonderful touch.

  11. Monique says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    It is as I said on IG..glorious:)Thanks for the tips too..

